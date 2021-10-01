Sharon Stone will tell in her memoirs how her grandfather abused her

In a new interview with The New York Times, Sharon Stone spoke about her autobiography, The Beauty of Living Twice, which will be released on March 30. According to the actress, in it she revealed many revealing details of her life, including sexual abuse by her grandfather, which Sharon and her sister Kelly experienced in their youth.

According to Stone, she and Kelly decided to tell the story together, and then shared the idea with their mom. But my mother was skeptical about the idea of ​​Sharon and Kelly and did not want to bring it up. After a while, Kelly still managed to convince her mother.

“When I finished the book, I read it to my mother for three days. I had the flu then, I was in bed. And once my mother lay down to me. We had an hour and a half conversation, which I recorded. And in the end I had to rewrite part of the book. Then I decided to dedicate the book to my mother, ”Sharon shared.

Discussing her book with People, Stone noted that it was the result of 10 years of reflection, which led the actress to the conclusion: “When a woman turns 40, the male white part of society devalues ​​her.”

Also in her biography, Sharon talks about humiliation from male colleagues, health problems, a stroke that almost took her life, career failures and other personal details.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova