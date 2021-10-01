Shaved his beard and aged: new pictures of Keanu Reeves discouraged the public

Keanu Reeves

The next shots of 56-year-old Keanu Reeves from the set came as a real surprise to the audience. The actor shaved off his beard, but, contrary to all expectations, did not look younger. Fans note that their idol is noticeably thinner and older. Despite Reeves’ positive attitude, the public genuinely worries about his condition.

By the way, the actor’s hairstyle also worries those who are not indifferent. He comes to work in a hat, so it is rather difficult to see his hair, but it seems that he has short hair. Perhaps this is so, because for some scenes in “Matrix 4” the actor shaved his head. But that was back in October last year. So, most likely, Reeves has already returned Wick’s signature hair, but his whiskey was cut.

Recall that the Hollywood star is now in Germany, where the tape is being filmed. The main period of work on the film, presumably, will fall on June 2021. Filming is also planned in Japan, Paris and New York. The film is directed by Chad Stahelski and is written by Shay Hatten. In Russia, the premiere of the tape is scheduled for May 26, 2022.

The actor comes to the set in nondescript clothes.

Reeves has been making a lot of films lately.

At the same time, everything is good with Reeves, not only in his professional life, but also in his personal life. After years of loneliness, Keanu finally found happiness in the face of artist Alexandra Grant, who was not immediately accepted by his fans. Many felt that the woman looks older than her lover. True, the actor does not care at all. He had already introduced Grant to his mother and intended to marry the chosen one.

Note that 20 years ago, the actor experienced a real tragedy: his fiancée Jennifer Syme gave birth to a dead girl, and two years later she herself died in a car accident. The incident greatly influenced the character of Keanu: he began to give interviews even less often and closed in on himself. But recently, the actor began to appear more often in an elated mood.

Photo: Legion-Media