“She’s just a well-groomed 50-year-old woman”: experts have revealed the main secrets of Jennifer Lopez

Now the whole world is watching the new season of the epic called “Bennifer”. Prodigal Ben is back in his Jennifer, and they … portray love on camera. This is exactly what a good half of netizens think. Looking at the photo, where Affleck clearly does not finish the game and looks like a beaten dog, hugging Lopez, followers write angry comments in the style: “We do not believe, Stanislavsky.” Oil is added to the fire by staged photos on the deck of the yacht, where the doves were showing mercy. They were filmed by Ms. Lopez’s personal photographer and sent out by the PR team to all media.

But the goal is clearly achieved: a couple on the front pages of publications and in the top news on the web. Evil tongues close to “Bennifer” say that all this is not the most successful production, which has its own purpose. Ben will soon have a film in which he acts as a screenwriter and producer, several projects on the big screens are planned for Lopez, besides, she also needs to sell a cosmetic line. The entire performance is supposed to be designed to draw fans’ attention to these projects and, of course, cash flows. After all, advertising contracts for celebrities after the reunion have become much more.

While some rely on “loves – dislikes”, others examine every inch of the body of 52-year-old Jennifer under a microscope. The paparazzi do not let you get bored, giving out a whole new portion of photos without filters, where Jennifer with cellulite and a double chin is strikingly different from the slim and fit version of herself on the social page. networks.

Although, even despite the flaws, it seems that Lopez looks much younger than the age in the passport, 5-10 years for sure. Of course, to keep in shape, she uses heavy artillery. But, using her money and opportunities, the star did not turn into a frozen doll, like Nicole Kidman… I have not experienced all the delights of unsuccessful plastics like Renee Zellweger… And it looks generally natural and quite well-groomed. Yes, and the press is all the envy of everyone.

Is it possible to achieve such results at 52 without the help of surgeons, and what is Jennifer’s main secret? Disclosed by experts.

In January Jennifer Lopez announced the launch of its cosmetic line, which took over 5 years to develop. Jennifer assured that the cosmetics were created on the basis of olive oil, which is the secret of her youth.

She shared information about her brainchild with subscribers in social media. networks, accompanying a photo, where he holds one of the jars of the line. A number of subscribers doubted the magical effect of olive oil, and that with it at 50 you can look 40. Under the post, they wrote that in fact Lopez must have undergone another botulinum therapy procedure.

In response, Lopez gave birth to a tirade: “For the 500th millionth time I say that this is my face, it is untouched by neither botox nor plastic. I do not judge people for doing this. But I myself am honest with myself and with others. “

To play honesty for the sake of PR for a new cosmetic line, as well as love, which does not seem to rust, is easy for Jennifer. She’s a good actress.







But the experts have a diamond eye. American plastic surgeons are vying to say that Lopez had plastic. And she definitely made a nose. And, if you look at the photo of the late 90s and now everything becomes obvious.

Jennifer denies injections and does not blush. To draw attention to the anti-aging properties of her cosmetic line, in one of her interviews Lopez recalled a case from her youth: “When I was 23 years old, I went to the beautician’s appointment, and he told me that it was time to do Botox. Then I thought, why, and I don’t like needles. And in general, 23 is early. I didn’t listen to what the doctor would advise me and left the office. And now I think, if I started to do injections then, I would have a completely different face. “

Of course, Jennifer’s addiction to injections is not at 23, but after 40. And her face is far from being due to olive oil.







However, Lopez does not overdo it. She has active facial expressions, even there are small wrinkles in some places, and in some photos taken by the paparazzi, it is clear that the singer has a double chin. Although in fact it is the omission of platism. And the fact that she has it indicates that there was no circular brace.

The only thing is that Lopez is unfairly accused of injecting fillers on the lips, although this is not the case. On the selfie, where the singer is without makeup, you can see that they are thin. The voluminous lips that you see on the red carpet and in the frame are the merit of makeup. Jennifer uses a technique that makeup artists have called “model lips.” How to repeat such a make-up, we wrote here.

Press







Everyone admires Lopez’s abs, but does not believe that at 52 you can pump and maintain one yourself. On the forums, many write that Jennifer’s cubes are the merit of the surgeon who performed her abdominoplasty of the abdomen.

True to her way of life, the singer refutes this. There are many videos on the net where she plows in the gym. And she periodically sits on a serious diet, which the network called “drying”. Before filming the film “The Strippers”, Lopez, together with Alex Rodriguez, whom she was dating at the time, went on a strict diet to get her body in perfect shape. She gave up sugar and all carbohydrates for 10 days. True, according to her assurances, she suffered a lot: Jennifer constantly dreamed of fast food and sweets. But the result of the work, if you watch the film, was worth it.







By the way, Lopez does not always eat correctly, for example, she contradicts herself, and allows her to “sip” a cappuccino (and she rejected it not later than a year ago), can eat pasta or even fast food. Photos from the rest, which were filmed by the paparazzi in general, indicate that the star is going “all bad” in terms of nutrition and comes off to the fullest during the holidays. In January footage from the star’s vacation on the island of Caicos, she has a small tummy instead of the cubes we are used to.

But when she returned, she quickly drove the extra pounds. In the course went not only the diet, but also the beloved Jennifer’s sports. There is a video on the network where the singer, who was still dating Rodriguez at that time, shouts to him: “Let’s compete, who will pull up more, and I will beat you.” Lopez can really do it, because she does, according to her assurances, strength and cardio sports 5 times a week.

Cellulite







At the beginning of her career, and this was in the late 90s, Jennifer became the first celebrity who was able to monetize her ass, and Kardashian just took an example. Then the PR team of the star, to attract attention, told the press that Lopez put implants in the buttocks in order to give them more appetizing and beautiful shapes, and insured them for a large amount. Jennifer immediately became the heroine of all the tabloids, and received impressive advertising contracts. By nature, she really is not a small second ninety, and her figure is not very beautiful. But no one seems to notice. After Jennifer more than once joked about her “big ass” in films, and even dedicated the second 90-something song.

On the page in social. nets, the star always has perfect pumped up buttocks, smooth skin. They say that at the age of 40, so that the bottom does not sag, Lopez actually put implants, and also did lipofilling (injections of her own fat) so that the implant was less noticeable and the skin looked smooth.

Photos from this year’s January vacation, taken by the paparazzi, revealed an ugly truth to the public. It turns out that in the photo and in the video, Lopez uses filters, but in fact she is the owner of a rather impressive cellulite. This surprised the fans, who accused Jennifer of lying, overusing photoshop. They advised her to take an example from Ashley Graham, which, on the wave of body positive, does not hesitate to demonstrate her cellulite.