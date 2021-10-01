Siberian woman starred in cosmetics advertising with Natalie Portman

The Siberian woman dreamed of starring in an advertisement for a famous brand. Photo: Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS / instagram.com / iamirinaax

Dreams will definitely come true if you believe in them and follow them firmly. Irina Aksenova, 20, from Berdsk, a small town near Novosibirsk, is a living example. Despite her young age, the girl lives in New York and participates in filming with celebrities. How the Siberian woman managed to achieve such success – in the material of KP-Novosibirsk.

Ira went to a modeling school at the age of 15. Initially, the girl wanted to feel more confident, learn the basics of makeup and a beautiful gait.

“My parents were against it, but I saved up 15 thousand rubles (the girl put aside the sums donated by relatives and friends. – Ed.) And, against the wishes of her parents, went to study at a model school,” model Irina Aksenova told KP-Novosibirsk. – At the same time, I have never been a fan of fashion magazines and have not even watched fashion shows on TV.

At the age of 18, the Siberian woman left for New York. Photo: instagram.com/iamirinaax

The deeper the Siberian woman plunged into the intricacies of the profession, the more she began to like it. Having reached the age of majority, Irina received a contract in New York, and then decided to stay there forever.

– I took part in various photography, but I had one dream – I dreamed of filming in an advertisement for a global brand. Every time I made a wish list, I prescribed: “I want to cooperate with Dior, Tom Ford, Chanel… as a model,” the Siberian woman continues.

Ira never managed to talk to the actress. Photo: screenshot from video

Apparently, the girl’s desires and dreams were heard. Ira did not even suspect that one day her fantasy would come true.

– On that day, I spent my very first photo session as a photographer in a cafe (the girl is developing in this direction. – Ed.). The manager called me and said: “Ira, run to the office – I have received a request to shoot for Dior. We urgently need to film your video presentation. ” At first I did not understand anything at all, and then how I realized! It seems to me that I then erased the entire sole, because I flew to the agency at breakneck speed, – Irina recalls that day. – But, to be honest, I didn’t hope for anything at all, because usually at the very last stage I was poured from auditions of this scale.

But the girl passed this dream casting safely and on the appointed day she arrived at the pavilion for the shooting. Ira worked all day at the site with Natalie Portman, but the Siberian woman did not manage to communicate with her.

Ira set herself a new goal – to appear on the cover of a fashion magazine. Photo: instagram.com/iamirinaax

– We filmed in different pavilions. I will say one thing: the team is very professional. We worked all day, ”the girl says.

After the advertisement went on the air, Ira had a new dream. Now she wants to get on a billboard in Times Square or on the cover of fashion magazines Vogue, Elle, L’Officiel. The girl is sure that everything will definitely work out for her. After all, dreams must come true.

TO READERS

If you became an eyewitness to an emergency or something unusual, report it to the editorial office:

Editorial staff: (383) 289-91-00

WhatsApp: 8-923-145-11-03

Mail: kp.nsk@phkp.ru

And don’t forget to follow us on social media:

Vkontakte Odnoklassniki Facebook Instagram Twitter

Also, our communities are in Telegram and Viber.