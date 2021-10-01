Sold Out: why did Rihanna’s fragrance sell out in minutes? | Vogue Ukraine

The main newsmaker of recent days, Rihanna posted a provocative photo on Instagram, where she is sitting in bed with a huge can of black caviar. “That’s how I woke up when #Fentyparfum sold out in the morning,” the celebrity captioned the snapshot. Here’s what you need to know about Rihanna’s new fragrance, which sold out in minutes.

“It’s a memory in the scent,” Rihanna says. “Once you hear it, you won’t forget it forever.”

https://fentybeauty.com/

It is customary to say about aromas: “got on store shelves.” Fenty Eau de Parfum did not go to any shelves – the start (and finish) of sales happened online, on the website fentybeauty.com.

https://fentybeauty.com/

Singer and billionaire, 33-year-old Rihanna personally traveled to Grasse to gain new experience and master the basics of perfumery. So she became one of the first black women to create a luxury fragrance in the perfume capital of the world.

https://fentybeauty.com/

No amateurism or shaving creative flight: the creation of the Fenty Eau de Parfum was personally curated by Jacques Cavalier-Belletrud, master perfumer of Louis Vuitton. He managed to catch the breath of Rihanna and her Brownian movement between Barbados, New York, Los Angeles and Paris into a sensual blend of magnolia, musk, tangerine, blueberry, Bulgarian rose and patchouli.

https://fentybeauty.com/

“I wanted to create a fragrance that represents myself. Even the shape of the bottle is body language that matches the intention.” The bottle, however, subtly reminds of the luxurious creations of Louis Vuitton. Fenty Eau De Parfum is released under the singer’s own brand, which is part of the LVMH conglomerate.

https://fentybeauty.com/

Gender neutral eau de parfum has an ambitious $ 120 price tag and is only available online. More precisely, it was available. We follow the updates.