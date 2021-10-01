Spanish Football Championship: the best goals of September in Example

In terms of performance in Spain, there is now no equal to Real Madrid. In September alone, Ancelotti’s gang scored 13 goals – and no team was able to score more, even taking into account the entire championship distance. It is curious that the league rookie is in second place in terms of the number of goals scored. Rayo Vallecano was lucky with the signing of Falcao: even when coming out on substitutions, the Colombian manages to score.

We watched all the goals in September and chose the best ones. There are no representatives of super clubs among their authors – and this once again confirms that the matches of the middle peasants and outsiders in Spain are often more spectacular than the games with the participation of Barça, Atlético or Real Madrid. A filigree free kick, long-range passes and great insights from players are in our collection.

Inigo Perez. Mallorca – Osasuna, 7th round

Messi is already in France, but it is cool to execute a free kick in La Liga, and there is someone without him. Iñigo Perez played for Mallorca, lost the competition there – and this weekend scored the former club with a perfect shot to the near nine.

Rodri Sanchez, “Granada” – “Betis”, 4th round

Manuel Pellegrini is already at Betis, and this alone motivates to include the matches of Sevilla’s second team. The Chilean may be naive when building a defense, but he allows the players to create, to take over the game. In the game against Granada, he was rewarded for this: both goals were made by the players on insights.

The first half almost ended in a goalless draw, but Rodri Sanchez caught the goalkeeper off guard with a magnificent dribbling shot.

Sergio Canales, Granada – Betis, 4th round

And already at the end of the second half, Canales put the winning one. Due to injuries, he could not prove himself in Real Madrid, then lost the competition in Valencia, then became a substitute in Real Sociedad. The talented midfielder also started the game with Granada in the reserve, but after coming on as a substitute he brought victory in one person. Sergio took the ball, surrounded by three defenders, left them on the dash – and hit exactly the far corner.

Mikel Oyarzabal, Real Sociedad – Elche, 7th round

When Igor Zubeldia received a pass from the goalkeeper, he was one meter away from his own penalty area. When he passed the pass to Oyarsabal, he was in his own half of the field. This did not prevent him from cutting off the entire defense of Elche and organizing an ideal scoring chance for his partner: Mikel had time to handle the ball, beat the goalkeeper, and score into an empty net.

Radamel Falcao, Rayo Vallecano – Getafe, 5th round

It didn’t take long for Falcao to benefit Rayo Vallecano: in 97 minutes he had already scored three goals in his red and white uniform. Particularly beautiful was the ball against Getafe, albeit most of the credit came from Pathé Cisse, who gave the cut a pass.

Which goal did you like the most?