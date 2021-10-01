Sparta filled the banned stands with 10,000 children – and they booed the black Ragers player. For the racist scandal where the Czech Republic lost a player

Children applauded the Sparta players after each touch. But unexpectedly, she gave the most reactions to the Finnish Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara – after any of his actions with the ball, they whistled and buzzed.

What’s happening?

Why did Czech children hate a player from another country

In March 2021, the Rangers played against Slavia in the Europa League. And the match ended with a skirmish between Slavia defender Ondřej Kudela and Kamar. Kamara then said: Kudela called him a monkey – therefore, in response, he first butted, and then attacked in the room under the stands. Both received 10 ban matches, and Kamara talked a lot and for a long time after about his innocence. Kudela missed Euro 2020 because of this scandal.

The Prague children reacted precisely to that story and the loss of the leader for the national team. They acted especially violently when Kamara got red in the 74th minute.

Rangers coach Steven Gerrard said after the match: “It’s a fact. That they were targeting Glen is especially disappointing. There were many children in the stands, and the reason is that a similar incident has already happened here. If the insults were really there, then this is insanely disappointing. If this is the case, then I am very upset, but not surprised. “

It is ironic that before the match, “Sparta” came out with an action against racism: each fan who came received a special children’s literature, which tells about the problems of racism.