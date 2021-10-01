Spartak and Zenit stopped Russia’s fall in the UEFA rating :: Football :: RBC Sport

After the second round of European competition, Russia moved up to ninth place in the UEFA coefficient table, but the risk of losing a place in the Champions League group stage in the not-too-distant future remains. On the results of the second round of European competitions – in the material of RBC

Spartak miracle and Zenit’s crushing victory

Unlike the first round of European competitions, where one could rejoice only for a draw between Lokomotiv and Marseilles and an unbearable defeat of Zenit against Chelsea, which gave hope for a fight in the Champions League, on the second day of the match, fans of Russian football had much more reason to be proud.

Zenit was the first Russian club to play this week. Sergei Semak’s team played host to the modest Malmo, who lost to Juventus in the first match (0: 3). Zenit managed to perform even better than Turin thanks to goals from Claudinho, Kuzyaev, Sutormin and Wendel. Only Liverpool and Bavaria scored more than the St. Petersburg club in the second round – five each against Porto and Dynamo Kiev, respectively.

And if Zenit’s victory was expected, then fans and experts did not really believe in Spartak and Lokomotiv playing in the Europa League. In the first round, the team of Rui Vitoria lost at home to the then still considered outsider of the Legia group (0: 1) and went to Naples in the status of a team with the smallest the chances of reaching the Eurospring from all the participants of the Europa League.

However, in the match against Napoli, who had not lost before since April, Spartak did something for which all the failures in previous matches can already be forgiven. A strong-willed victory (3: 2) after a goal conceded at the 13th second and take off to second place in the group after Legia, who won at home against Leicester with a score of 1: 0.

From Italy, Russian clubs took away only three points: Lokomotiv was the only team that has not yet been able to win in European competitions. In the second round, “railroad workers” conceded in Rome “Lazio” with a score of 0: 2 and dropped to the last place in the group.

The hardest paired games are ahead

After a good second round of European competition, all Russian teams will have two difficult meetings. Zenit will play twice against Juventus, who are not yet fully accustomed to playing without Cristiano Ronaldo, but managed to beat reigning Champions League trophy winner Chelsea at home (1-0).

Spartak has a busy calendar ahead. Before the home match with Leicester, Vitoria’s team will play against Akhmat and Dynamo, before the away game – with Zenit and Rostov. And even despite the fact that Leicester have won only one victory in the last six matches and are the last in the group in the Europa League, it is not worth counting on an easy six points for Spartak.

Lokomotiv will have two games with Galatasaray, which leads the standings. However, in case of victory in the first match, the “railroad workers” will equalize with the Turks on points.

How the position of Russia in the UEFA coefficient table has changed

The victories of Zenit and Spartak this week brought four points out of six possible (according to the system, two points are awarded for a win, one for a draw), thanks to which Russia overtook Scotland and took ninth place in the UEFA rankings. Now Russia has 31,682 in total, Scotland, represented by Celtic and Rangers in the European group stage, has 31,300. The increased lead over Ukraine, which is in 11th place with 30,600 points, is also pleasant. Moreover, if all Russian teams lose in the next round, the Scots may again overtake Russia if Rangers or Celtic win at least one Europa League victory. The Ukrainians will not be able to catch up with the Russians on the third European Cup day, even if Shakhtar and Dynamo Kyiv win their matches in the Champions League.

However, the situation with the rating for future seasons continues to remain dangerous: in the summer of 2022, the result of the 2017/18 season, which is still considered the most successful for Russia over the last five years, will no longer be taken into account.

Now Russia is only 17th in the table, if you take into account the last four seasons. In the event of an unsuccessful performance by Russian clubs this season, there is a risk that in the 2024/25 season there will be only one in the Champions League – and then he will have to start playing at the qualifying stage. In the Europa League, our clubs will not be at all, and the prize-winners and the winner of the Russian Cup will begin their performances in the qualification of the League of Conferences.