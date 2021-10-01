Spielberg’s Musical, Dune and Ukrainian Art House: What to See in 2021 | Vogue Ukraine

In 2021, the big screens promise to release films, the premieres of which have long been waiting for. Among them are the new film adaptation of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune”, Steven Spielberg’s musical, the horrors of Guillermo del Toro and Ukrainian cinema from the winners of international film festivals. Executive Director of the Ukrainian Film Academy and Director of Strategic Development of the Odessa International Film Festival Anna Machukh chose ten films that you should definitely pay attention to in cinemas.

Anna Machukh

“Dune”

The film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel “Dune” has already been directed by the outstanding director David Lynch. But in 1984 it turned out that transferring such a complex, voluminous novel with a huge number of characters to the screen was a super task. Therefore, several decades later, Denis Villeneuve began to work, who invited Timothy Chalamet, Stellan Skarsgard, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem and other stars to the caste. The film is set in a mysterious galaxy in the distant future ruled by feudal clans. The young aristocrat Paul Atreides has to save the planet and all its inhabitants.

“French Bulletin”

The new film “French Gazette” by one of the most stylish directors of our time, Wes Anderson, invites the viewer to visit a fictional town where the magazine “French Gazette” exists. According to the director of the film, we will see a portrait of a journalist who is struggling to write freely about whatever he pleases.

“West Side Story”

This is not the first time the famous Broadway musical of 1957 has been filmed. But Steven Spielberg hasn’t done that yet. Robert Wise was the first to transfer the musical to the screens, for which he received 10 Oscars, including the main award. The story of forbidden love, racial intolerance and street gangsters does not lose its relevance. Actually, this legendary musical is an interpretation of the familiar classic story of Romeo and Juliet. The film takes place on the streets of New York in 1957, where two local gangs confront each other.

“Memoria”

A new film by Cannes Film Festival laureate Apichatpong Verasetakuna introduces Tilda Swinton’s heroine, who grows orchids for sale. She comes to Colombia, where her sister lives, and meets a local musician and French architect. But every night the woman suffers from insomnia due to loud sounds of unknown origin.

“Annette”

Leos Carax is one of those directors who does not shoot often, but aptly. His previous film “The Sacred Motors Corporation” was released in 2012. And now we are waiting for the musical “Annette” with Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. The main character is a stand-up comedian who survives the death of his wife and is left alone with his daughter. the child has an extraordinary gift, but which one, the authors keep secret for the time being.

“How are you doing?”

Legendary Japanese animation director Hayao Miyazaki is celebrating an anniversary this year. Isn’t there a reason to see a new masterpiece of the master on the screen? Miyazaki’s new work tells the story of a 15-year-old teenager whose father died and now the guy lives in his uncle’s house. The hero’s outlook on life changes after communicating with others and his uncle. The production of this story dragged on for many years. After all, artists draw everything by hand and release one minute of animation a month.

“Holy maiden”

Paul Verhoeven returns to the big screens with a new film in his recognizable provocative vein. The Holy Virgin is a lesbian love story set in a 17th century Italian monastery. Moreover, one of the women is a real historical figure. The heroine of the film is sister Benedetta Carlini, who entered the monastery at the age of 9. When she turned 23, Sister Benedetta began to see religious and erotic visions. The nun managed to become the abbess of the monastery, but later she was accused of homosexuality and sent to prison. At the trial, testimony against sister Benedetta was given by her beloved, Bartholomew’s sister.

“Alley of nightmares”

Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collet, Willem Dafoe – this should already be enough to want to see the new masterpiece of Mexican director Guillermo del Toro. “Alley of Nightmares” is based on the novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham. According to the plot, the carnival swindler wants to deceive the millionaire and hit the jackpot, but everything does not go according to plan and the hero reaches the social bottom.

“Vidblisk”

Valentin Vasyanovich

Recently, almost all the attention of Ukrainian connoisseurs of quality cinema has been focused on Valentin Vasyanovich. In autumn, his dystopia “Atlantis” was shown on the screens, which won prestigious awards at the Venice and Odessa International Film Festival. The director’s new film, “Reflection”, is dedicated to the death and finiteness of human life. The film became one of the best projects of the Berlinale Co-production Market at the 70th Berlin Film Festival.

“I and Felix”

After a full-length debut in documentary filmmaking, director Irina Tsilyk immediately took up her first feature film. “Me and Felix” is a screen version of the novel Who Are You? The film is set in the 90s, when lawlessness and poverty reigned. Against the background of devastation, Timofey grew up, grew up and fell in love for the first time. By the way, one of the roles in the film was played by the famous prose writer and poet Yuri Izdryk.

“Tsei planks of nikoli do not disappear”

A new picture of the Ukrainian documentary filmmaker Alina Gorlova introduces the viewer to Andrei Suleiman. His family fled from Syria when the war broke out there, to Ukraine. But then the war came here too. Andrey became a Red Cross volunteer, but after the death of his father, he decided to return to his homeland for a funeral. This story was filmed for 4 years, as a result of which Alina Gorlova’s work became the “Best Feature Film” at the IDFA International Documentary Film Festival in the First Appearance section.