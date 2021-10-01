Sterling wears a belt, but he is not a champion – RT in Russian

Russian mixed martial arts fighter Ivan Shtyrkov spoke about the preparation of Pyotr Yan for a fight with the reigning Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight champion American Aljamein Sterling.

“Judge for yourself: I assembled a whole camp for myself, brought coaches and guys who are as similar to an opponent as possible. A lot of money and effort is spent on preparation. And here everything turns out like this … To put it mildly, it’s unpleasant. To put it the way it is, Sterling is an underdog. There is no understanding and forgiveness for this person. I acted like a coward “, – quotes Shtyrkov kp.ru.

He noted that Yang, even with injuries, always went out to fight.

Shtykov expressed the opinion that “morality” and “masculine” are not about Sterling.

“He wears a belt, receives dividends from it, takes pictures with him, introduces himself to the entire UFC champion. But this is not a champion, ”added Shtykov.

UFC 267 will take place on October 30 in Abu Dhabi. Initially, Ian was supposed to fight Aljamein Sterling, but the American withdrew from the fight due to neck pain.

Sterling’s compatriot Corey Sandhagen will be Ian’s new rival at UFC 267.

Ian has previously stated that Sandhagen is a worthy contender for the title.