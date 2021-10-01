Strait Brands Uses Cardano To Manage Its Supply Chain | Blockchain24

Australian spirits company Strait Brands has leveraged the power of the Cardano blockchain to manage its supply chain network.

Cardano launched its smart contract platform in September and today Cardano is considered one of the most scalable decentralized infrastructures, so the number of enterprise users has also increased dramatically in recent weeks.

Leveraging the Cardano blockchain will help Straits Brand deploy a tamper-proof software system built with I / O using Atala SCAN that can securely record and store data and instantly verify the origin of products throughout the supply chain. The Strait Brands-Cardano relationship, deep in an industry where so many products are counterfeited, will help build confidence in the former’s business.

“Strait Brands is embarking on a large-scale international distribution, and recognizing the challenges the industry is facing, we have decided to take a blockchain-driven approach to manufacturing, delivering industry-leading levels of security and verifiability across our supply chain,” said Philip Ridyard, Founder Strait Brands: “Enter / Release is an important partner in the pioneering movement of Strait Brands in the alcohol industry, protecting the integrity of Strait vodkas, gins and our new Super Premium Badger Head line.”

Blockchain as a tool for solving supply chain problems

While the implementation of blockchain solutions to fix the current problems of the supply chain industry is still in its infancy, their hidden potential has even been highlighted by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

In addition to Strait Brands, other multinational consumer goods manufacturers deploying blockchain-based solutions for their supply chains include soft drink giant CocaCola. Each blockchain model has its own unique approach, and with the Atala SCAN model, all the ingredients used in the production of alcoholic beverages can be stored, which simplifies authentication and thus effectively combats counterfeiting.

Impact of the smart contract boom on Cardano price prediction

Before the launch of smart contracts on Cardano, thousands of new projects were queuing up for protocol connections. Many analysts believe that this widespread adoption will result in a corresponding rise in the value of ADA, the network’s own token.

Cardano’s price as of September 12th, when the smart contract was launched, was around $ 2.66, and current market dynamics are holding back that rise to its current trading price of $ 2.13 per coin.

While the outlook may seem bearish at the moment, the proliferation of smart contracts on the protocol will surely increase the demand for ADA, which in turn will affect the price of the digital currency in the medium to long term.