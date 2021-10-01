Student Tutberidze won the second stage of the junior Grand Prix of the season :: Figure skating :: RBC Sport

Sofia Akatieva scored 225.64 points in Gdansk for short and free programs. Second place was taken by her compatriot Elizaveta Kulikova

Russian woman Sofia Akatieva won the stage of the junior series of the Grand Prix in figure skating, which takes place in Gdansk.

In total, she received 225.64 points for the short and free programs.

Another Russian woman Elizaveta Kulikova took second place (183.44). The third was Shin Chia from South Korea (183.41).

Kulikova studies in Moscow at the CSKA school with Sergei Davydov, Akatiev – in the group of Eteri Tutberidze.

For Akateva, this is the second victory at the Grand Prix stage of the season. In September, she became the best in Krasnoyarsk, where she broke the world records of her compatriot Kamila Valieva in junior competitions: in total points for two programs (233.08) and for an arbitrary program (157.19).

Earlier in Poland, the Russians Ekaterina Chikmareva and Matvey Yanchenkov won gold in the competition of sports pairs. The second and third places were also taken by Russian duets – Ekaterina Petushkova / Evgeny Malikov and Polina Kostyukovich / Alexey Bryukhanov.

The stage in Gdansk will end on Saturday.