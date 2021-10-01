Suarez explains why Koeman and Bartomeu are equally to blame for his departure from Barcelona

34-year-old Uruguayan striker for Atletico Madrid Luis Suarez, who previously played for Barcelona, ​​again raised the topic of his departure from the camp of blue garnet in anticipation of a face-to-face meeting of the clubs next weekend.

“A possible arrival of Xavi to the club? I think he’d better wait with this. It seems to me that now is not the time when he could pick up such a team in his current state. He is smart and knows about all the difficulties. He has comrades inside the club with whom he will have to make decisions, it will be difficult. In any case, I consider him a very qualified coach, his return to Camp Nou in a different context will allow him to become as great a coach as he is a player.

I am very disappointed by the departure of Lionel Messi, as I remember his words that he wants to end his career at Barcelona and that makes him happy. My leaving? Coeman and Bartomeu are equally to blame for this – Ronald talked to me like a 15-year-old, and Josep Maria said that I had a bad influence on the atmosphere in the locker room.

Kuman and Laporta’s relationship? Their internal war only hurts the players, ”Sport.es quotes Suarez.

Match of the 8th round of the championship of Spain “Atlético” – “Barcelona” will take place on Saturday, October 2. The beginning is at 22:00 Moscow time.