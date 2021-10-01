Taylor Swift again publicly sorts out the relationship with producer Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. And that’s why!

“This is the second time my music has been sold without my knowledge.”





The war between 30-year-old pop star and producer Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande flared up with renewed vigor. It was recently revealed that Scooter Brown sold the rights to Taylor Swift’s first six albums, which he bought from her former label, Big Machine Label Group, just over a year ago. The deal came after the singer secured permission to re-record all of her pre-Lover tracks. Obviously, this would have greatly affected the value of the original singles.

Brown realized the disaster of his situation and found a new buyer in the person of the private company Shamrock Holdings. Its owners wanted to warn Swift about the deal, but the producer said that in this case, the sale would not take place. When the news leaked online, Taylor commented on the situation and noted that Scooter tried to silence her through a tough nondisclosure agreement, but her lawyers said it was “completely abnormal.”

“Over the past year, I’ve been actively trying to regain ownership of my master tapes,” Taylor began her social media message. “This is the second time my music has been sold without my knowledge. As soon as we started communicating with Shamrock, I learned that under their terms, Scooter Brown will continue to profit from my old catalog for many years. I was open to cooperation, but with the participation of Scooter, it is doomed to failure. “

Now the singer is actively working on recording new versions of her eternal hits: “It has already turned out to be exciting and interesting from the point of view of creativity. I have a lot of surprises. I would like to thank you guys for your support in this endless saga. I can’t wait to hear what I dreamed of. As they say, I will continue to follow the course. “