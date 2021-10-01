The best costumes of the Met Gala-2021: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish :: Things :: RBK Style

New York hosted the Met Gala charity costume ball, which traditionally gathers A-list stars – from Isabelle Huppert and Whoopi Goldberg to Kanye West and Rihanna. We tell you about the dress code of the event and dozens of attempts to avoid it

This year’s Met Gala and upcoming exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”. However, most of the guests invited by the host of the ball, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, did not concentrate on conformity to the American style and simply dressed to smithereens, demonstrating how much they missed social events during the lockdown.

Ball chairwoman, tennis player Naomi Osaka wore a Louis Vuitton kimono dress with ruffles and a train, singer Grimes could not leave the house without a Bible and a sword, model Iman attacked doorways wearing a giant Harris Reed hat, actress Whoopi Goldberg drowned in ruffles of a Valentino dress, and Rapper Lil Nas X wore an imperial Versace cape, underneath a C-3PO suit and a fitted embroidered jumpsuit.

Iman © John Shearer / Getty Images Naomi Osaka © Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Grimes © Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images Whoopi Goldberg, Pierpaolo Piccioli and Carey Mulligan © Mike Coppola / Getty Images Lil nas x © Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The holiday of kitsch (as if the theme of the Met Gala was camp again) was reflected even in details: musician Frank Ocean was rocking a frighteningly realistic baby robot in his arms, singer Erica Badu was walking a dog-bag, designer Virgil Abloh anticipated the onset of cold weather in a hat with earflaps, and a star In the rebooted “Gossip Girl,” Evan Mock tried to navigate space in a full-face Thom Browne leather headdress that was clearly inspired by the image of Kim Kardashian on the MTV VMA the day before. At the Costume Institute Ball, Kim also wore a blackout mask and black slinky Balenciaga dress, showing off couple-dressing with her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West. However, anyone could be under the black bag: The New York Times suggested that Kim was actually accompanied by Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia.

Kim Kardashian with her companion © Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Frank Ocean © Mike Coppola / Getty Images Erica Badu © Mike Coppola / Getty Images Virgil Abloh © John Shearer / Getty Images Evan Mock © Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

Director Taika Waititi and singer Rita Ora, Justin and Hailey Bieber, as well as A $ AP Rocky and Rihanna, whose appearance on the red carpet were awaited with special impatience, competed with Kim and her companion in the art of matching outfits with Kim and her companion. And for good reason: the newly-made billionaire chose a cape dress and a tufted hat from the Balenciaga couture collection (probably accompanying the set with Savage X Fenty underwear, which also became one of the exhibits of the new exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum), and the rapper – black a suit with diamond brooches hiding under a bulky plaid from the American brand ERL.

Taiki Waititi and Rita Ora © Taylor Hill / Getty Images Justin and Hailey Bieber © Arturo Holmes / MG21 / Getty Images A $ AP Rocky and Rihanna © Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Not without Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala, the news of whose reunion the media have been savoring for several months. True, they did not succeed in couple-dressing: Affleck chose a classic tuxedo, and Lopez chose a low-cut Ralph Lauren dress and a hat in the spirit of either Indiana Jones or Crocodile Dundee. Despite the fact that the image did not look too organic, the singer is one of the few who tried to comply with the dress code.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez © Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Tribute to American fashion was also paid to Blondie leader Debbie Harry in a Zac Posen striped skirt imitating the US flag, actress Regina King in a Michael Kors dress and cape that could have been presented at the inauguration, actor Timothy Chalamet, who complemented the white Haider Ackermann suit with Converse sneakers , and soccer player Megan Rapino in a Sergio Hudson suit and an Edie Parker clutch with the words “In Gay We Trust” – the first part of the phrase was closed with an entrepreneurial finger.

Timothy Chalamet © Mike Coppola / Getty Images Zach Posen and Debbie Harry © John Shearer / Getty Images Regina King © John Shearer / Getty Images Megan Rapino © John Shearer / Getty Images

Such statement outfits have long been an integral part of any carpet. At the Met Gala, in addition to Rapino, model Cara Delevingne, who ordered a bulletproof vest with the slogan “Peg the patriarchy” from Dior, and a member of the US House of Representatives Carolyn B. Maloney, who appeared in a colorful dress with the phrase “Equal rights for women ”and with a bag mentioning ERA, a proposed amendment to the US Constitution designed to guarantee equal legal rights for all American citizens, regardless of gender.

Carolyn B. Maloney © Kevin Mazur / Getty Images Cara Delevingne © Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Model Kaia Gerber, who repeated the image of Bianca Jagger at the Met Gala in 1981, also distinguished herself with symbolic, but less straightforward exits, model Kendall Jenner, for whom Givenchy reproduced the embroidery from Audrey Hepburn’s dress from the movie “My Fair Lady”, actress Emily Blunt in a headdress with a scattering of stars, like Hedy Lamarr in Siegfield Girls, and actress Lupita Nyong’o, who mimicked Lorna Simpson’s Tulip. Billie Eilish also chose an icon to follow and appeared in a modified Marilyn Monroe dress from the 1951 Academy Awards. However, thanks to her fluffy blonde hairstyle, the Russian-speaking audience still compared her to Irina Allegrova.

Billie Eilish © Kevin Mazur / Getty Images Kaia Gerber © Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images Kendall Jenner © Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Emily Blunt © Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Lupita Nyong’o © John Shearer / Getty Images Stepdaughter of Kamala Harris Ella Ehoff © Mike Coppola / Getty Images Amanda Gorman © Mike Coppola / Getty Images Sienna Miller, Hamish Bowles and Emily Blunt © Arturo Holmes / Getty Images Isabelle Huppert © Mike Coppola / Getty Images Serena Williams © John Shearer / Getty Images Gigi Hadid © Taylor Hill / Getty Images Megan Fox © Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images Zoey Deutsch © John Shearer / Getty Images Irina Shayk © Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Zoe Kravitz © Taylor Hill / Getty Images Gillian Anderson © Mike Coppola / Getty Images