The best tracks of May. Toy Dragons, Live Snakes, and Anniversary Pokémon

Headphones – Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Katy Perry, Tvorchi, Twenty One Pilots, Anitta, as well as The Weeknd & Ariana Grande. Top 7 tracks on the borderlands of spring and summer!

Billie eilish

Your power

Billie eilish your power

Billie Eilish has every song, then a cry from the heart. This time, she sang about an abusive relationship with her ex-boyfriend (presumably rapper 7: AMP). The metaphor of the complex connections in the video clip is a huge snake that slowly entwines the vocalist and even strangles her slightly. To prevent the viewer from creating the illusion that this is just high-quality computer graphics, the singer posted photos from the backstage, in which she “hugs” a reptile in between filming. The snake caused violent controversy and even indignation on the Web, especially from herpetophobes, but this does not prevent the clip from gaining views on YouTube.

Billie Eilish Your Power – video

Olivia rodrigo

good 4 u

Olivia Rodrigo good 4 u

The star of the sitcom “Paige and Frankie” Olivia Rodrigo is successful not only in her acting but also in her vocal career. More than 35 million people listen to it monthly on Spotify, and the very first single hit the first line of the Billboard Hot 100. The song “good 4 u” is only the third in a row, but critics are already seriously talking about the transformation of the style. A slight pop-punk flavor allows this completely commercial music to find its daring spirit, and cheerleading in latex gloves adds to the sporting excitement. Quite spectacularly, the girl sets fire to and at the same time floods someone’s house (perhaps an ex-boyfriend, but this is inaccurate).

Olivia Rodrigo good 4 u – video

Katy perry

Electric

Katy perry electric

Young mother Katy Perry starred in a video that will be interesting for both children and adults. It has three main characters: the singer herself, aspiring model Meili Aspen Caputo (she plays a young Katie) and … Pokemon. This year is a jubilee for these “pocket monsters” (this is how the word “Pokemon” is translated from Japanese) – the Japanese franchise turns 25 years old. Currently, 894 of them are known, each in the presence of superpowers, of which the most common are striking sparks and controlling electricity. Katie declared herself a big Pokemon fan and recorded a single for the upcoming hodgepodge compilation “Pokemon 25: The Album”.

Katy Perry Electric – video

Tvorchi

Vich-na-vich

Tvorchi Vich-na-vich

It is already customary and understandable that artists create accounts in new social networks to promote songs. The Ukrainian duo Tvorchi, consisting of graduates of the Ternopil Medical University, Andrey Gutsulyak and Jeffrey Kenny, did exactly the opposite – in support of the idea of ​​a new song, they deleted all posts from their Instagram page. The musicians compared their action to an attempt to turn off the central road of the metropolis, where everything is hung with billboards and billboards.

“Sometimes it’s good to be alone with yourself and with the whole world, but not with what’s on the phone, but with the real one, outside the window,” Tvorchi commented on their motives.

Tvorchi Vich-na-vich – video

Twenty one pilots

Choker

Twenty one pilots choker

Old Man Freud clearly did not describe all of our childhood phobias. With the phallus and the Oedipus complex it is understandable, but with the toy store – not very much. Where does such a superstitious fear of the sellers of these very shops come from in us? It is to her that the plot of the Choker video of the American duo Twenty One Pilots is dedicated. At the beginning of the story, vocalist Tyler Joseph walks into a similar store and looks at the goods on the counter, when suddenly his dog turns into a toy. Tyler steals the toy dragon and tries to escape the salesman played by the band’s drummer Josh Dan, but instead transforms himself into a small figurine.

Twenty One Pilots Choker – video

Anitta

Girl from rio

Anitta Girl From Rio

The classic bossa nova The Girl From Ipanema was wittily sang by the Brazilian pop star Anitta (in the world – Larissa de Macedo Machado). In the music, retro with an acoustic guitar and modern female pop, close to the manner of Ariana Grande, coexist without conflict. The video also combined the two eras. On the one hand, a cute caramel pin-up with a plastered vocalist surrounded by male dancers in high white socks, on the other – body positive, sensual kisses on the beach and a lot of sunscreen, ambiguously pouring on the vocalist’s luxurious body. And all this under the motto: “Let me tell you about another Rio.”

Anitta Girl From Rio – video

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

Save Your Tears (remix)

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande Save Your Tears (Remix)

Hello again! The Weeknd and Ariana Grande have recorded their third duet – this time a remix of the recent song The Weeknd in the style of the 1980s. I would like to wink knowingly, they say, both the enviable guy and the girl with the parameters of a Barbie doll, but nowadays duets are quite calmly making in studios on different continents, even without a personal acquaintance, and the animated video does not give an idea of ​​a possible live meeting of stars.

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande Save Your Tears – video

According to the plot of the clip, the hero constructs the girl of his dreams in the laboratory, and she surprisingly turns out to be similar to Ariana. The video also contains quotes from the clips of “Too Late” The Weeknd and “34 + 35” Grande.