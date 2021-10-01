The director of “Matrix 4” spoke about Keanu Reeves’ reaction to the movie trailer

Los Angeles, September 13. Hollywood director Lana Wachowski described actor Keanu Reeves’ reaction to the trailer for The Matrix Resurrection.

The original trilogy ended in 2003 with The Matrix Revolution. However, recently it became known that fans will see the continuation of the famous franchise. Despite the death of the main character Neo, Keanu Reeves will return to this role, and with him Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity), Jada Pinkett Smith (Niobe) and Lambert Wilson (Merovingen). However, Lawrence Fishburne will not play Morpheus. His young version, judging by the video presented, will be played by Yahya Abdul-Matin II.

The official trailer for The Matrix 4 was released on September 10th. However, the cast got to know him earlier. Lana Wachowski gave an interview in which she spoke about the reaction of the main star of the film franchise. This is reported by the ScreenRant portal.

“We showed the film to Keanu and he was really blown away by it and he said something typical of Keanu, where it’s incredibly insightful. And he just seemed to be sitting there, and you do not expect that at this moment some incredible revelation will happen from him, ”said the director.

She added that he watched the video. After that, he gave a small comment.

“20 years ago, you told a story in which you described the next 20 years and the problems of the nature of digital, virtual life, and how it will affect us, how we think about it. This gave us a framework for us to think about and talk about. And you took the same character, the same stories, and somehow you did it twenty years later. How did you do that?” – shared his impressions of Reeves.

Earlier it became known that the fourth part of the cyber franchise “Matrix” is the most anticipated film of the year. On the Warner Bros. YouTube channel trailer for “The Matrix. Resurrection “has received over 15 million views.