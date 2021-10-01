The ex-head of the bankrupt Premier League club was detained for fraud

Olga Konovalova was detained for 48 hours. She is suspected of fraud with the financing of the football club “Tambov”

Former general director of the football club “Tambov” Olga Konovalova was detained on suspicion of fraud with the financing of the club. The agency “RIA Novosti” was told about this by her lawyer Dmitry Kislinsky.

According to the lawyer, Konovalova was detained for 48 hours the day before. She is a suspect in the case initiated under Part 4 of Art. 159 of the Criminal Code (fraud committed by an organized group or on an especially large scale), which provides for a penalty of up to ten years in prison with a fine of up to 1 million rubles.

The arrest of Konovalova was reported on the Baza Telegram channel. It was noted that earlier she and other former employees of the club had been searched. The channel reports that, according to the investigation, “the city allocated hundreds of millions of rubles for the football club, some of which were appropriated by the club’s leaders through various schemes.”

Last season, the club finished last in the Russian Premier League (RPL) standings. The club’s participation in the championship after the winter break was questionable due to financial problems.

In February, “Tambov” went to court with a request to declare the club bankrupt due to a debt of 322.45 million rubles. In November last year, the sports director of the club, Pavel Khudyakov, said that the team did not pay the players for September and October, and the club employees did not receive their salaries even longer.

In April, the Arbitration Court of the Tambov Region satisfied the bankruptcy claim of the club. At the end of May “Tambov” ceased to exist.