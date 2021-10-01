the ex-wife of the actor will have to account for donations

The court ordered to publish data on the funds that Amber Heard received as a result of the divorce and promised to donate to charity. Her claims that she did not benefit from the divorce proceedings were an important argument in defamation claims that Depp had previously lost.

Amber Heard. Photo: Vickie Flores / EPA / TASS

The scandal surrounding the relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been going on for so long that children born to his first chords will soon go to school. The actor of the first magnitude and the actress of the second got married in 2015, but a year later Hurd filed for divorce, claiming “physical and psychological abuse” by Depp. He denied the accusations and caught his wife in an attempt to influence the conditions for the division of property. A few months later, the parties published a conciliatory statement and reached an agreement: Depp paid Heard $ 7 million, and she promised to donate them to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital.

The sad story of their relationship did not end there. In 2018, Depp, who lost several major roles due to a scandal, filed a lawsuit against the British tabloid The Sun for claiming that he “beat his wife.” At the trial, the ex-spouses accused each other of domestic violence, and in the end, the judge concluded that The Sun’s headline was not libel, and the public – that both partners were good. True, then the actors changed weight categories: Heard began to be invited to the Justice League and Aquaman, and new films with Depp rarely raised more than a million dollars. Although the fans of “Jack Sparrow” remained. Here’s how some English-speaking bloggers react to Depp’s first judicial victory:

“Now we know 100%. She said she donated $ 7 million to these two charities. But it turned out to be a complete lie! “ “After all the lies she was caught with, how can you believe her at all? She pretends to be a small fragile woman, but at the same time arranges such a thing. “In reality, Hollywood will never forgive Johnny Depp, regardless of the outcome of these lawsuits. But I think that he still needs to strive to prove his case. “

It is worth admitting that some commentators wishful thinking: so far Hurd’s words that she donated $ 7 million to charity have not been recognized as a lie. But soon it will become known: Depp managed to convince the court in the United States that her image of a disinterested victim became a significant factor in the consideration of the libel case in The Sun, which means that the fact of the donation should be verified. The judge ordered the ACLU to provide data on Heard’s transfers to the organization; and the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital, according to the plaintiff, told Depp back in 2019 that Hurd had not made any donations.

Will the actor be able to regain his good name in such a roundabout way – by proving the ex-wife’s lie? South African radio host Bailey Georgiades argues on Indus News:

“Unfortunately, libel cases hurt the defendants regardless of the outcome. We saw this already when Johnny Depp was suspended from filming Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts, and from one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, he turned into an anti-star, whose appearance crashes the box office. Still, Depp clearly wants a public excuse. Amber Heard did say that she would donate all of these $ 7 million to charity. And if Depp succeeds in proving that this is not so, her other statements will also be called into question. “

The timing of the release of data on donations by the ACLU from Amber Heard has not been named. As USA Today reminds, back in March, The Sun’s lawyers said that the actress planned to transfer $ 7 million to charity not immediately, but within ten years and had already made the first tranches of donations.

