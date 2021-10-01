The first excerpt from “The Last Duel” showed a tense conversation between Jody Comer and Matt Damon

There are also new teasers and a video about the making of the film – there are powerful battles.

Shot from the film “The Last Duel”

20th Century Studios released the first excerpt from Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, which featured a very intense scene with Jodie Comer and Matt Damon. The studio also posted new teasers and videos about the filming of the historical drama.



According to the plot of the film, Marguerite de Carrouge (Comer) accused Chamberlain Jacques Le Gris (Matt Driver) of raping her. Jacques, in turn, claimed that he did not do this. Knight Jean de Carrouge (Damon), husband of Marguerite, decides to stand up for his wife and challenge Jacques – his former friend – to a duel, which will be the last sanctioned duel.





Much depends on the outcome of the duel. If he loses, Jean will not only die and will not be able to stand up for the honor of his wife, but will also endanger her life – the heroine may be executed, being considered a liar. In the passage, Margarita just opens her husband’s eyes to the essence of the problem. According to her, a duel can greatly affect her and the fate of her child with Jean. Margarita says Jean is risking her life to protect her pride. And, as she stressed, the duel is not organized by God, but by men.

The video from The Last Duel set shows the scale of the production and how Ridley Scott loves the details of the film. In the video, the director notes that every scene in the film is important.





In the epic teasers, our attention is again drawn to the hot topic of the film. In addition, they show powerful battles – the duel itself is also available.

















Recall that the film is based on the book by Eric Yager “The Last Duel: The True Story of a Crime, Scandal and a Judicial Duel in Medieval France”, inspired by real events. The cast also includes Ben Affleck, Harriet Walter and Alex Lowther.

The premiere of the film “The Last Duel” is scheduled for October 28.

Related: Ridley Scott: 7 Best Films of the Master for All Genres

