“The game against Sochi will show how emotionally we have recovered.”

Zenit head coach Sergei Semak shared his expectations from the upcoming round 10 game between Tinkoff RPL and Sochi.

– The match against Sochi will be the third for Zenit in eight days. What is the physical condition of your team?

– There may be more questions about the emotional state. National team matches, Champions League. Switching to the Russian championship does not always work out very well…

– To what extent, in this case, Zenit is emotionally ready to return to the Russian championship after a 4-0 victory over Malmo in the Champions League?

– This is just Sunday’s game against Sochi and will show how quickly we can switch over and show a quality game.

– How are Ozdoev and Karavaev being restored?

– Karavaev has already worked on the field individually… The day after tomorrow there will be a control examination. Based on its results, it will be possible to say when he will begin classes in the general group.

– How easy or difficult will it be for Karavaev and Lovren to return to the main team, taking into account how Chistyakov and Sutromin play?

– Let’s see. These are our main players. The faster they get to the best condition, the better for our team. There are plenty of games, each player is important and necessary for us.

– How big is Azmun’s appearance in the starting lineup?

– And Serdar is gaining condition. Before the game against Wings, when he first came on as a substitute, Azmun trained very little. Then there were three more days before Malmo, now a few more days. Let’s decide how much and how much he is ready to play today.

– How do you rate Sochi?

– The opponent is well-organized, this is a good team, represented the country in European competitions and is now fighting for them. That says it all. A qualified and experienced team that is always difficult to play with.

– Today Mikhail Kerzhakov was not in training. What about him?

– He’s all right, he is absent for family reasons. I hope he will be with us tomorrow.

– Barrios has been called up for the Colombian national team, but his last game during this session was on October 14th. It turns out that he will not have time to return to the Russian championship game against Arsenal, which is scheduled for October 16?

– Last time he did not have time to return to the championship game. Now the situation is partly repeating itself… We hope this time he will arrive a day before the game and will be preparing. Whether or not he plays, we’ll see. But what will be in the location of the club – that’s for sure, – said Semak.

The Zenit – Sochi match will take place on October 3 and will start at 16:30 Moscow time. Watch the live broadcast of the meeting on the Match PREMIER TV channel, as well as on the sites matchtv.ru and sportbox.ru.

Zenit – Sochi. Tinkoff Russian Premier League. Tour 10.