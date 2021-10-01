The guy showed a video message from Rihanna on Instagram

A resident of Russia showed in the video how the singer Rihanna responded to his reaction in the story, but this is not the last thing that he surprised people with. After all, when they saw his profile on Instagram, they understood: the message of the celeba is not a fake or an accident. His example confirms that celebrities are not always as distant as they seem.

Tiktok user with nickname holy_meat (Tiktoker’s real name is Nikolai) proved that reaching for a world famous star is not such a problem (well, almost). In a video posted on February 14, the guy showed his little correspondence with the famous American singer Rihanna.

In the video, Nikolai is acting out a situation that actually happened to him. The guy sends a reaction to the celeba story on Instagram and does not even hope that she will notice it.

The guy then shows his phone screen and a desktop notification. From it it becomes clear that Rihanna (whose Instagram nickname is badgalriri) answered Nikolai with a short word “lol”.

The guy’s video went viral in tiktok and gained more than 500 thousand views.

In the comments, people were very surprised that the celeba noticed the guy.

How cool is that. It would seem, what is it? But think about what emotions he experienced 🤩

And some platform users decided to find out from Nikolai the secret of success.

Chtooooooooooo, what did you give her ??????????

Other people suspected the blogger of deception, thinking that his story was fake, as were the enthusiastic comments.

Soooo, stop … I thought you just decided to prank everyone and agreed on the comments, but … WHATOOO? KAAAAK ???

But soon the tiktokers found a clue on the guy’s instagram. It turns out that Rihanna is following the blogger on the social network.

Kkkaaaaakkkk did it happen? You came up with a new letter for her to answer and subscribe to, or took out a star from the sky. We need a story in detail.

I mean, is she subscribed to you?



I didn’t believe it, I checked it. She’s really signed 😳

And the commentators are not mistaken, the American singer really subscribed to the Instagram account of a guy from Russia (he has the same nickname there – holy_meat).

In turn, in the profile of the star, there are slightly more than 1,500 subscriptions in subscriptions, and among them you can find a blogger page.

