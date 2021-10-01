The head of the Czech Foreign Ministry intends to call the British ambassador to the ministry because of Gerrard’s statements

Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulganek commented on the words of Scottish Rangers head coach Steven Gerrard, who accused young Sparta fans of being racist during the UEFA Europa League group stage match in Prague.

“I will call the British ambassador on Monday and deal with this issue,” Kulganek wrote on his Twitter.

A dost! Zaměrně šířené nechutné urážky českých dětí v médiích a na internetu do fotbalu nepatří a do dobrých vztahů mezi dvěma zeměmi už vůbec ne. Předvolám si na pondělí britského velvyslance a budu s ním celou záležitost řešit. – Jakub Kulhanek (@JakubKulhanek) October 1, 2021

He stressed that the deliberate dissemination by the Rangers coach of heinous insults to Czech children in the media and on the Internet is not football. According to the minister, Gerrard’s behavior is not conducive to improving relations between the Czech Republic and Great Britain.

Rangers footballer Glen Camara was abused during the match against Sparta. The fans of the Czech team, the majority of whom were teenagers, booed every touch of the ball by a black player.

The game in Prague ended with a score of 1: 0 in favor of the hosts.

As a reminder, the stadium was partially limited to attendance due to racist insults against AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchuameni.

Earlier it was reported that the Rangers filed a complaint with UEFA about the racist behavior of Sparta fans.