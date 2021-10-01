The head of Warner Bros. announced the sequel to “Harry Potter”: details

Great news for fans of the iconic franchise! WarnerMedia CEO Jason Killar hinted at filming a sequel to Harry Potter.

“There is a little thing called Harry Potter, which is one of the most beloved franchises. And we are incredibly grateful to be able to partner with J.K. Rowling, and there is a lot of positive and potential in that, ”Killar said at a conference with investors.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, rumors of a Harry Potter series for HBO Max have come true. In addition, insiders claim that the studio will be filming the theatrical play by J.K. Rowling “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

However, some users expressed their displeasure after the scandal with the author’s controversial statements about transgender people. “If J.K. Rowling writes a transphobic and biphobic sequel to Harry Potter, I will never talk about Hogwarts again”; “Rowling’s best to never create a sequel or anything else to Harry Potter. There is no need to spoil it “,” I think that you too understand that J.K. Rowling, being transphobic, really ruined the future of the Harry Potter series, “wrote on Twitter.

Note that earlier rumors appeared on the Web that Daniel Radcliffe was in talks to continue the franchise.

As a reminder, Warner Bros. will release the third part of “Fantastic Beasts” in 2022. In addition, the company is preparing the video game Hogwarts Legacy.