The head of Yakutia explained the refusal to help DiCaprio with forest fires :: Politics :: RBC

According to him, real assistance to Yakutia is provided by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Defense, and Rosleskhoz. “This is what we feel. And the fact that people use some kind of HYIP, publish photos that have nothing to do with Yakutia, let it remain on their conscience, ”the head of the region added.

Rosa Dyachkovskaya, an eco-activist who previously resides in Thailand, said that she contacted DiCaprio and informed him about what was happening in Yakutia. According to her, the actor agreed to help. After that, messages from dozens of people with the hashtag #SaveYakutia appeared on DiCaprio’s Instagram page.

Dyachkovskaya herself later said that she had attracted the attention of the world community, and therefore she would not write anything more about the fires.

Deputy Minister of Ecology of Yakutia Sergey Sivtsev also spoke on this topic. As the official told Channel Five, he is glad that the stars of DiCaprio’s scale “pay attention to such situations,” but promised that the regional authorities will cope on their own.

Fires in Yakutia began in early July amid dry and hot weather. The region declared a state of emergency in connection with the incident. On July 17, Rospotrebnadzor reported that due to fire in the air, the maximum permissible concentration of air pollutants was exceeded. Steamships were stopped along the Lena River. According to the Ministry of Natural Resources on July 19, natural fires in Yakutia covered almost 750 thousand hectares. Forests also burn in the Lena Pillars National Park, as well as in the Olekminsky Nature Reserve.





DiCaprio is the founder of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation and the Earth Alliance, which fight environmental issues around the world. However, the actor’s willingness to help other countries does not always find understanding. For example, in 2019, DiCaprio promised to allocate $ 5 million to Brazil to help fight forest fires in the Amazon. In response, the President of this country, Jose Bolsonaro, said that in fact the actor supports non-governmental organizations that engage in arson and then distribute photographs around the world in order to receive money from the World Wildlife Fund. DiCaprio categorically rejected these suspicions. “I support the people of Brazil who are working to preserve their natural and cultural heritage. The future of these irreplaceable ecosystems is at stake and I am proud to protect them, ”he wrote.

DiCaprio also paid attention to environmental problems in Russia. In 2019, he, along with actress and member of the International Fund for the Protection of Animals, Pamela Anderson, stood up for killer whales and beluga whales, which were in the “whale prison” (Srednyaya Bay) near Nakhodka.