The hero of Vin Diesel from the Fast and the Furious became the hero of memes about the family

The principles of Vin Diesel’s character from The Fast and the Furious brought the actor into memes. For driver Dominic Toretto, the main thing is family. And it is this belief that has become a feature of the trend, where love for loved ones defeats the villains of the Marvel universe.

According to Know Your Meme, the meme with Vin Diesel, an actor from the Fast and Furious movie series, originated on Facebook on the page Geek Culture June 28. The basis for the template called “There is nothing stronger than a family” was the footage with the main character of Diesel in “Fast and the Furious” Dominic Toretto, who, as emphasized in the films of the franchise, puts his family above all else. (For example, claims that he has no friends, but has a family.)

The post received about four thousand reactions, which is considered a high indicator for a social network. In the original template, Anakin Skywalker from the Star Wars saga is flying a spaceship with a mechanical arm when he meets a popular racer.

“You look like you could use some help, Skywalker.

– What the hell are you in space?

– You don’t need logic when you have a family.

The meme continued to go viral on social networks in early July: as a rule, platform users put Dominic next to the heroes of famous film franchises. For example, in the template below, the hero helps the Avengers team defeat the main antagonist Thanos.

– Dominic, this is crazy!

– Thanos is strong … But not as strong as family.

Using his main principle, Toretto cheers up superheroes before the battle.

– The Avengers …

– This is family.

In addition, using the same phrase, Toretto argues with the lover to enter into conflicts from the MCU – the god Loki (and replays him).

– I have an army.

– And we have a family.

And then the hero Diesel kills the supervillain Ego from the second part of the film “Guardians of the Galaxy”, who uses his abilities to place a tumor in the head of Star Lord’s mother.

“When I placed a tumor in her head, my heart was broken.

– What?

– Damn, oh no. They don’t do that to a family.

The end of June gave the memos another surprise – an archive shot with Diesel’s colleague, ex-wrestler Dwayne Johnson. In the picture, the athlete is eating pancakes, but fans considered him absurd and replaced the Rock with different characters.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg became another king of jokes: the businessman got on the surf and got to the memes. And the shots of the programmer’s performance proved to the commentators that he is not of this world.