The IOC ordered athletes to be vaccinated before the Winter Olympics in Beijing – RT in Russian

Participants in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Otherwise, when entering China, they will have to observe isolation for 21 days. The restrictions also apply to athletes. The IOC has not yet confirmed that the Sputnik V vaccine will be approved for use. At the same time, only local fans will be admitted to the stands.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) told how the 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing amid the coronavirus pandemic. The competition will be held under certain restrictions for both fans and athletes. The latter may need 21 days of isolation before coming to China.

The IOC Executive Board met with the organizing committee of the Games and adopted the principles proposed by it aimed at the safe conduct of the competition. All requirements were agreed with the Chinese authorities. In October and December, the IOC will additionally issue updated recommendations for all participants in the Olympics, but the general rules that need to be followed have already become known.

First of all, everyone who comes to Beijing, including athletes, will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. This will allow immediately upon arrival in the country to be in a closed “bubble” and move inside it. Otherwise, guests of the Olympics will need to observe quarantine for 21 days – this period even exceeds the period of the competition itself. The organizers promised that they will take into account if the athlete has contraindications to vaccination.

The requirement for mandatory vaccinations to compete is not new to the sport. So, the organizing committee of the Winter Universiade in Lucerne, which will be held in December 2021, has already demanded that all members of the delegations undergo a full course of vaccination, leaving no alternative to self-isolation.

According to the IOC, any vaccine recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) or other international organizations can be used at the Olympic Games. Vaccines officially approved by the countries from which the athletes will come will also be allowed, but the IOC has not yet announced more specific information on this score.

For example, the organizing committee of the Olympics cannot yet confirm that the Sputnik V vaccine will be officially approved. The drug is currently not recognized by either WHO or China, but it is with a high degree of probability that Russian athletes will be vaccinated.

It is worth noting that the requirement for vaccination before arriving in China may also come from the delegations themselves, who intend to come to the Olympics. So, the US Olympic Committee has already announced that only those athletes who will be vaccinated by November 1 will be able to join the team.

Athletes, coaches, journalists and personnel who have received admission will have to remain in the “bubble” throughout their stay in the country and only move around the objects inside it, for which a separate transport will be organized. The guests of the Olympics will be accommodated in special hotels in Beijing. All competitors, including athletes from China, will need to undergo daily coronavirus testing.

The good news for the Olympic Games was the announcement that spectators will be allowed into the stadiums and there will be no empty stands, as at the Games in Tokyo. However, only residents of mainland China will be able to attend the competition. No tickets will be sold to foreign fans, including those from Hong Kong and Macau. Those wishing to see the competition with their own eyes will also need to comply with certain protective measures against coronavirus, but they have not yet been determined.

The IOC welcomed the Chinese authorities’ decision to allow spectators into the stands and hoped it would help popularize winter sports among local residents. The committee regrets that foreign fans will not be able to visit the Celestial Empire, and urge them to treat this decision with understanding.

As for the heads of state and other official representatives who traditionally attend the Olympic Games and attend the opening and closing ceremonies, the IOC has not yet disclosed information on their admission. At the moment, it is known that Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to come to China during the competition. This was announced earlier by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“During the conversation, President Vladimir Putin gladly accepted Xi Jinping’s invitation to attend the Winter Olympics in February 2022. Of course, we expect that the summit can be held in person and that Chinese and Russian athletes will once again prove their highest sporting and human qualities, ”RIA Novosti quotes Lavrov.