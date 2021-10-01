https://ria.ru/20210111/west–1592548999.html
The media reported on the plans of Kanye West after the divorce from Kim Kardashian
The media reported on the plans of Kanye West after the divorce from Kim Kardashian – Russia news today
The media reported on the plans of Kanye West after the divorce from Kim Kardashian
The media learned about the plans of Kanye West after the divorce from TV star Kim Kardashian. According to the Mirror, he plans to move to London. RIA Novosti, 11.01.2021
2021-01-11T15: 41
2021-01-11T15: 41
2021-01-11T16: 14
showbiz
kimberly kardashian
kanye west
stars
celebrities
London
Los Angeles
United Kingdom
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/06/1592157475_0-0:2748:1547_1920x0_80_0_0_5f929273bd440c6c2af5ef92a77bc2bb.jpg
MOSCOW, January 11 – RIA Novosti. The media learned about the plans of Kanye West after the divorce from TV star Kim Kardashian. According to the Mirror, he plans to move to London. Sources of the publication note that the musician was already interested in real estate in the capital of Great Britain during a trip there in October last year. Last week, it became known that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West decided to divorce after six years of marriage. According to a source close to the couple, Kim has hired a famous divorce lawyer Laura Wesser. Probably one of the main issues in the divorce proceedings will be the question of the spouses’ house in Calabasas. worth 60 million US dollars. At the same time, insiders noted that the couple’s divorce was “inevitable.” The socialite has already stopped wearing a wedding ring, the rapper spent all the holidays at his house in Wyoming, and not with the Kardashian family. His wife and family, as the media suggest, were in Los Angeles. At Christmas, Kim posted pictures on Instagram in which West was not. Rumors of the divorce of the star couple appeared earlier, but this time, according to sources, “everything is much more serious.” Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married in 2014. The couple are raising four children.
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210106/kardashyan-1592120384.html
London
Los Angeles
United Kingdom
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/06/1592157475_17 0:2748:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_88aa0d44cd67cd8b7dec948af3f67645.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
kimberly kardashian, kanye west, celebrities, london, los angeles, uk, culture news
Sources of the publication note that the musician was already interested in real estate in the capital of Great Britain during a trip there in October last year.
“Kanye told friends that as soon as the divorce is over, he sees his future in London, – said the insider. – He really wants to expand his Sunday church choir in Europe and believes that London can be a good base for this.”
According to a source close to the couple, Kim hired a famous divorce lawyer Laura Wesser.
Probably, one of the main issues in the divorce proceedings will be the question of the spouses’ house in Calabasas worth 60 million US dollars.
At the same time, insiders noted that the couple’s divorce was “inevitable.” The socialite has already stopped wearing a wedding ring, the rapper spent all the holidays in his house in Wyoming, and not with the Kardashian family.
Rumors about the divorce of the star couple appeared earlier, but this time, according to sources, “everything is much more serious.”
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married in 2014. The couple are raising four children.
January 6, 12:37
We’ll have to divide the property. The media learned about the upcoming divorce of Kim Kardashian