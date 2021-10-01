https://ria.ru/20210111/west–1592548999.html

The media reported on the plans of Kanye West after the divorce from Kim Kardashian

The media learned about the plans of Kanye West after the divorce from TV star Kim Kardashian. According to the Mirror, he plans to move to London.

MOSCOW, January 11 – RIA Novosti. The media learned about the plans of Kanye West after the divorce from TV star Kim Kardashian. According to the Mirror, he plans to move to London. Sources of the publication note that the musician was already interested in real estate in the capital of Great Britain during a trip there in October last year. Last week, it became known that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West decided to divorce after six years of marriage. According to a source close to the couple, Kim has hired a famous divorce lawyer Laura Wesser. Probably one of the main issues in the divorce proceedings will be the question of the spouses’ house in Calabasas. worth 60 million US dollars. At the same time, insiders noted that the couple’s divorce was “inevitable.” The socialite has already stopped wearing a wedding ring, the rapper spent all the holidays at his house in Wyoming, and not with the Kardashian family. His wife and family, as the media suggest, were in Los Angeles. At Christmas, Kim posted pictures on Instagram in which West was not. Rumors of the divorce of the star couple appeared earlier, but this time, according to sources, “everything is much more serious.” Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married in 2014. The couple are raising four children.

