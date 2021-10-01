The most fashionable unfashionable heroes | Vogue Ukraine

When it comes to style icons, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ryan Gosling or David Beckham usually take the top spots, followed by a few of the younger generation who are in the spotlight for their impeccable looks. But the attitude to fashion is not always obvious – sometimes you need to look at a person from a different angle in order to realize the power of his influence.

Keanu Reeves

Not so long ago, the world witnessed the so-called “kianussans” – increased attention to Keanu Reeves thanks to his appearance in the Saint Laurent autumn-winter 2019/2020 campaign, and later on attending the show of the French brand in Malibu, and the cover of the American magazine GQ. Through a series of these events, he was named the style icon of 2019.

But the truth is, he has always been an icon of sorts, dressing in uncomplicated ensembles that are almost impossible to reproduce, even if you try. Carelessly styled hair, voluminous frayed jeans, the same T-shirts, sports sneakers or worn-out deserts that he does not take off even on the red carpet – Keanu’s deliberate mediocrity is mesmerizing.

There is a feeling that the actor thinks little about what he is wearing, and will be quite surprised if he finds out that he is considered a style icon. But maybe this is the whole point: while the younger generation of Hollywood stars are increasingly trying to match fashion trends, Reeves is always light on his appearance, which makes him so attractive.

Jonah Hill

Jonah Hill is not someone you might immediately think of when it comes to style icons. The actor has perfected his look over the past few years and has become known for his iconic street style outfits. So much so that the menswear podcast Failing Upwards even made Jonah Hill Day.

Jonah’s style knows no boundaries. He draws heavily from street culture, such as wearing printed T-shirts or sportswear. What’s more, Jonah has appeared in several commercials for streetwear brand Palace and directed his own Mid-90s film, which is heavily influenced by the culture and aesthetics of 1990s Los Angeles skateboarding.

Robin Williams

Robin Williams was truly a fashion icon ahead of his time. In retrospect, some of his outfits are very similar to those found in streetstyle reports from Fashion Weeks.

When Robin Williams showed up for the Flabber premiere in 1997, he wore a black Issey Miyake military-style bomber jacket, gold round-frame glasses with transparent side shields, baggy black trousers and a pair of sneakers. Of course, at that time his image did not cause much resonance, but the cyclicality of fashion in retrospect proved that his outfits were ahead of their time.

Williams’ style was not limited to postironic streetwear – the actor was also well versed in casual clothes and classic suits. Despite his iconic outings, his dad’s sneakers, and a general foresight of what’s going to happen in fashion right now, Mr. Williams will not be remembered for his clothes. She – along with his roles in Dead Poets Society, Jumanji, Good Will Hunting and many others – is only part of his personality.

Robert Pattison

What could be more comfortable than a bulky sweatshirt? Looks like nothing for Robert Pattinson. Despite the fact that the Briton is often credited as one of the most fashionable actors of our time, he best mastered the sloppy style – DGAF (Don’t Give A Fuck).

Robert is guided by simplicity and color matching in the selection of everyday outfits, rather than the latest fashion trends. His favorite combination is a blazer, regular T-shirt or polo with chinos or jeans. As for shoes, it will most likely be lace-up boots or sneakers, of which he seems to have a million.

Pattinson also does a great job of picking up vintage sportswear. Aviators, a plain baseball cap, beige slouchy trousers, a leather jacket, a shirt with a stand-up collar and Converse – Robert is the perfect character in the works of Hunter Thompson.

There is nothing too elitist or inappropriate about Pattinson’s wardrobe, except for the occasional Dior suit, in which Pattinson appears as part of the collaboration with the brand and his friendship with Kim Jones.

Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf is a mystery to many. The odious actor has long looked like a hipster or homeless, but a closer look at some of his most iconic normcore fashion moments reveals that Labeouf’s approach to fashion is far more thoughtful than it might seem.

In fact, his penchant for low-key military gear, street tech clothing, sneakers, hiking boots, sweatshirts with ironic graphics, and generally controversial accessories that look like they were bought from the $ 1 All Store demonstrates irrefutable fact – he is in trend. Whether it’s a fluke or a well-timed move, Shia LaBeouf is a true fashion icon.