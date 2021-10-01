The most hated fighters in Russia – Sterling, Khabib, McGregor, Alexander Emelianenko

Only the lazy did not walk through UFC bantamweight champion Aljamein Sterling after his decision to withdraw from the fight against Peter Yan. For six months, the American has done enough to be hated, and not only by fans of mixed martial arts in Russia.

In the United States, the most hated fighter by a large margin is Colby Covington (confrontation with Dana White, insulting all of Brazil, supporting Donald Trump and visiting the White House). And who is the most disliked in Russia? Our non-ranked top 5 will give you the answer.

Aljamain Sterling

Until the spring of 2021, Sterling had a crystal clear track record. But then there was a fight with Peter Yan, who nullified the struggle of Aljamein. Until then, he was considered one of the most dominant fighters in his division. But the main point is the behavior of the American after the verdict of the judges, how he accepted this victory. At first, he said that he did not want to get the champion title in this way, which did not stop us from celebrating with might and main. But Merab Dvalishvili, Sterling’s friend, said that he didn’t even want to celebrate. Some kind of inconsistency. Well, don’t forget about acting skills.





Sterling merged with Ian’s rematch. Again. Is it a shame?

“The people are for Peter, he won the love and compassion of all sports mankind with one blow. I think that he won the audience in America and even Jamaica, because Sterling’s bad acting was visible, ”said ex-UFC champion Oleg Taktarov.

Then there were a lot of words on social networks on the part of Sterling, ridiculous accusations, and it all ended with the fact that a month before the rematch withdrew from the fight. He wrote that he would kick Yana’s ass, promised to arrange violence, and then such a decision is somehow inconsistent. Aljemain not only slows down the division, but also runs away from the principal rival. If this battle takes place, then the support will definitely be on the side of the Russian.

Alexander Emelianenko

Is this definitely a professional athlete? Recently, Emelianenko has fights with a strongman, then with a blogger, then with a rapper. Who next? As a fighter, Alexander ended for sure, his name and the scandal became synonymous. And the relationship with alcohol has long become a real meme. It is not for nothing that at one time on Instagram there was a parody account called “Alexander Pokhmelianenko”. In 2019, Emelianenko was even detained in Moscow for drinking alcoholic beverages in a public place and violating public order.





Emelianenko could not knock out the blogger! Tarasov deftly ran away and could even win

“I have already rested, walked up. Now I’m tired of it all. We have to work, work hard. I will perform, fight, “the fighter said a couple of weeks ago, explaining his refusal to drink. How long will it last?

Photo: Dmitry Golubovich, “Championship”

Well, plus a relationship with his brother. For a long time there has been no contact between them, but it got to the point that Alexander announced his readiness to enter the octagon against Fedor.

Conor McGregor

The flourishing of mixed martial arts is directly related to the figure of the Irishman. But love borders on hate. Most of all, perhaps, he is already despised by ex-lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Before the famous phrase in the octagon “It’s just business” there was an attack on Khabib’s bus, statements on Twitter that went beyond what was allowed.

If earlier the trash talk of the ex-UFC champion in two weight categories amused people and fueled interest in fights, recently only insults have been pouring in. Just what is the press conference before the third fight with Dustin Poirier, when the Irishman attacked his wife. Indeed, Conor is not the same.

Also, McGregor constantly gets into various fights: either with the Irish mafia, or with an elderly man in a bar. Now I got to the bottom of the famous rapper – part-time guy Megan Fox.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Where there is Conor, there will definitely be Habib. Nurmagomedov is one of the most beloved fighters in Russia. But also one of the most hated. For what? The list of haters is sufficient. “Blanket” style of fighting, running away from Tony Ferguson, championship fight with “realtor”. And this is only a small part.

Having tied up with MMA, Khabib did not disappear from the news reports. Just what is his last phrase about the uselessness of ring girls, after which almost all sports America has risen, and not only it. But hypocrisy is considered the main sin of the Eagle. Usually, the first thing they remember is the scandal with the ban on the concert of Yegor Creed.





Khabib plays with fire. After abandoning ring girls, we will reach the appearance of ring boys.

Let’s not forget about sexism. Yes, the Caucasus is very conservative, but it is hardly worth transmitting its values ​​to others. “Do not poke your head into someone else’s monastery with your charter.”

Photo: Getty Images

Also, Khabib’s haters mention that he never appeared in the octagon with the Russian flag. To be fair with Dagestani too.

“There are people who carry flags that they say represent their homeland. Unlike them, I do not rape women, I do not beat old people. I represent the country in my own way. I don’t think this is an indicator of patriotism. It is not enough to raise it. You must comply, ”Khabib explained his actions.

Rasul Mirzaev

We have stated that the ranking is not ranked, but this case certainly stands out. Murder of a man by Rasul Mirzaev. In August 2011, after being hit by the world champion in combat sambo, Ivan Agafonov lost consciousness, fell into a coma, and died five days later. The examination established the absence of a direct relationship between the actions of the fighter and the death of Agafonov. The court sentenced Mirzaev to two years of restriction of freedom, but immediately released him, since he served this time during the investigation (the day went for two).

That incident split the country into two camps. Someone defended Agafonov and condemned the champion’s actions. Mirzaev’s supporters noted that he only gave one slap in the face, the consequences of which were disastrous. But the fighter’s reputation was destroyed.

