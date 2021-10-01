The most profitable superheroes: which of the Avengers earned the most at the box office

$ 5.093 billion worldwide for four films

(“Ant-Man”, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame)

As the only solo franchise launched during Phase 2, Ant-Man remains arguably the smallest Marvel film franchise in operation. Ironically, while the worldwide box office receipts of the first film ($ 519 million) and the sequel ($ 623 million) were significantly lower than all films after The Avengers, Ant-Man and the Wasp grossed an incredible $ 125 million in China in the summer of 2018 – in those days, it was a record for a movie without a full cast of superheroes.

Soon, at the local box office, he was bypassed by “Venom” ($ 269 million), Aquaman ($ 298 million), Captain Marvel ($ 154 million) and Spider-Man: Far From Home ($ 199 million), but Ant-Man and the Wasp, like Coco, was another example of an inclusive blockbuster that was successful not in North America, but in the country. which is often used as an excuse for why iconic films are not being made more inclusive.

This franchise is also an example of the implementation of the Marvel strategy, where the character is in the first place. Even if the Ant-Man films weren’t hugely profitable, Scott Lang’s character, played by Paul Rudd, proved to be a very valuable element for Captain America: Civil War, and later for Avengers: Endgame.

Lang’s four films brought in $ 5.093 billion (an average of $ 1.273 billion per film) at the worldwide box office and $ 1.702 billion in domestic inflation-adjusted terms ($ 425 million per film).