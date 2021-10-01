The most touching wedding photos of Angelina Jolie, George Clooney and other stars

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

The actors got married in a small church in Château-Miraval – an ancient castle in the south of France – in 2014. The wedding dress for Angelina was created by the fashion designer of the Atelier Versace brand Luigi Massi, as well as the children of the star. The designer transferred their drawings to the hem of the bride’s outfit.

Fans of Jolie and Pitt consider the shot on the stairs to be the most touching photo. On it, newlyweds pose, surrounded by children. “Everything went great, I am happy to be a wife,” she said about the celebration of Jolie.

Angelina Jolie and other stars who had a passionate affair Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had a passionate romance on the set of the movie “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”. Pitt found himself in a delicate situation – his wife Jennifer Aniston was waiting for him at home. Cheating on the set led to the collapse of their five-year marriage.

Hayley and Justin Bieber