The Olympic champion called the presentation of the BMW X5 by Averina for the silver medal to be unfair :: Others :: RBC Sport

Photo: Jamie Squire / Getty Images



Olympic champion in artistic gymnastics Artur Dalaloyan in an interview with Sport-Express called the situation with gifts for gymnasts Dina and Arina Averin after the Tokyo Olympics not entirely fair.

“I’ll say for myself. My first reaction is a slight misunderstanding. On the one hand, the girls deserved what they got. On the other hand, this is not entirely fair in relation to those athletes who, for some reason – due to bad luck, injury or controversial refereeing – did not get into the prize-winners at the Olympics, but remained unnoticed. Unlike the Averins, ”Dalaloyan said.

Dina Averina was awarded a BMW X5 along with the Olympic champions, and Arina, who took fourth place, was awarded a BMW X3.

In Tokyo, Russia for the first time since 1996 was left without Olympic gold in rhythmic gymnastics. In individual competitions, Dina Averina took second place, losing to Israeli Lina Ashram. Arina Averina became the fourth. After the competition, the Russian side spoke about dishonest refereeing and filed a protest.

The Technical Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation, in response, said that it had not found errors or signs of bias in the refereeing of the Olympic tournament. Russia did not agree with such conclusions and is going to file another protest.