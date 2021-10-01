The real reason why the angry Prince Harry agreed to give a candid interview to Oprah Winfrey has become known

The Duke of Sussex was extremely angry over a number of decisions by the royal family.





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle











For a long time, fans of the royal family wondered what forced Prince Harry to give a frank interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which the whole world criticized the institution of the monarchy and the relatives of Elizabeth II. The Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, accused the family of racism and indifference. According to the Daily Mail, the real reason that prompted Prince Harry to publicly revelations was anger. He was furious after Buckingham Palace stripped him of all military ranks. It happened just a day before the interview with Oprah. This is why the Duke of Sussex was so angry and extremely emotional. Military status was important to him as a man who served in the army.

It is also speculated that the decision to record this interview was made after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was informed that their son Archie (by Prince Charles’ decision) would never receive the honorary title or become a prince.

The topic was highlighted, among others, in the couple’s shocking conversation with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in the UK on ITV on March 8, a day after it first aired on CBS.

Harry was stripped of the rank of Captain General of the Royal Marines, given to him by his grandfather Prince Philip, following his decision to renounce the royal rank. The title of Honorary Commander of the Royal Navy at Honington in Suffolk and the title of Commander-in-Chief of Small Ships and Submarines of the Royal Naval Command were returned to the Queen. This decision devastated Prince Harry.