The son of the founder of “Ferrari” spoke about the state of Michael Schumacher :: Formula 1 :: RBC Sport

Piero Ferrari said he was uncomfortable when the multiple Formula 1 champion was said to be dead. He also shared his memories of the racer

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher, almost eight years after receiving a traumatic brain injury, cannot communicate. Piero Ferrari, the son of the founder of the company and the Ferrari racing team, told La Gazzetta Dello Sport about this.

“I am sorry that Schumacher is spoken of as if he had died. Michael is not dead, he is with us, but he cannot communicate, ”he said.

“I had the pleasure of hosting Schumacher as a guest at my home and drinking a bottle of red wine with him. He really liked such moments of intimacy and tranquility, ”Piero Ferrari shared his memories.

Michael Schumacher is a seven-time world champion, holder of numerous Formula 1 records: the number of victories in one season (13), fastest laps (77), as well as championship titles in a row (5).

In December 2013, a German fell while skiing at the Meribel resort and received a head injury with multiple injuries to both hemispheres of the brain. In December 2018, it became known that Schumacher was no longer bedridden and did not need a ventilator. In 2020, there were reports of an improvement in his condition, but Schumacher’s relatives refused to tell the media about the rider’s health.