“The spread of insults to Czech children is disgusting. I will call the British ambassador “

Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulganek spoke about the scandal that happened during yesterday’s match of the 2nd round of the Europa League group stage between Sparta and Rangers (1: 0).

According to the head coach of the Scottish team, Stephen Gerrard, the club will file a complaint with UEFA about the behavior of the fans in Prague. During the game, Sparta fans booed every touch of the Rangers’ black players, especially Glen Camar, who was involved in a scandal last season. After the match with Slavia in the Europa League, Kamara accused the Prague defender Ondřej Kudela of racism. Cech was suspended for 10 matches, for this reason he missed the European Championship.

– Enough! The deliberate dissemination of heinous insults against Czech children in the media and on the Internet does not apply to football and, of course, to good relations between the two countries. I will call the British ambassador on Monday and deal with this issue, – wrote Kulganek on Twitter.

The match “Sparta” – “Rangers” was attended by 10 thousand children under the age of 14 years.

In Group A French Lyon is leading with 6 points, Sparta – 4, Danish Brøndby has one point, Rangers have no points.

Sparta will play their next match on October 21 at home against Lyon, while the Ragers will host Brøndby.