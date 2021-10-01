The third Russian triathlete in two days was disqualified for doping :: Others :: RBC Sport

Vladimir Turbaevsky was punished for using erythropoietin. The period of his disqualification was four years. Previously, Igor Polyansky and Alexander Bryukhankov received three years each

Photo: PA Images / TASS



Russian triathlete Vladimir Turbaevsky was disqualified for four years for doping. This was reported on the website of the International Triathlon Union (World Triathlon).

An athlete is punished for consuming erythropoietin (EPO). The 38-year-old triathlete’s suspension will expire on January 6, 2025.

Turbaevsky is the 2007 world champion in the relay, twice won bronze at the European Championships, in 2007 and in 2017 in the relay. It became known about his removal on August 26.

On Thursday, two more Russian triathletes, Igor Polyansky and Alexander Bryukhankov, were disqualified for three years. They are also punished for using EPO. Both admitted their violations, so the sentence was reduced.

At the recent Olympic Games in Tokyo, Polyansky took 43rd place. In the relay, he and his brother Dmitry were in 14th place. Bryukhankov is a champion of Russia, a bronze medalist of the European Championship, a participant in the Olympic Games in Beijing and London.