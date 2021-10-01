The Tired Woman Who Holds Everything: Kate Winslet in Meir of Easttown

Meir (Kate Winslet), a woman in her 40s with regrown hair and tired eyes, is a detective in the provincial town of Easttown, Pennsylvania. Catching a voyeur peeping at a girl through a window, finding a robber who stole a piggy bank – these are her usual tasks in the service. But when the body of Erin (Kaylee Spani), a quiet 17-year-old girl with a bunch of problems and a one-year-old child, is found in the forest, Meir is also entrusted with the investigation. As a partner, she is given a district detective (Evan Peters) – Meir herself has already investigated a similar case, but to no avail.

At first glance, “Meir from Easttown” is a typical detective series: two police officers (of course, they are complete opposites, of course, as a result, sympathy arises between them) are investigating a mysterious murder. Viewers have seen this more than once, but already in the first episode of “Meir from Easttown” it becomes clear: criminal intrigue is just one of several lines from which the plot is connected.

Meir has enough worries without a new investigation: her daughter-in-law (Sozie Bacon), who does not leave the rehab, is trying to take away her beloved grandson, her ex-husband (David Denman), who lives next door, decided to marry, and at home her elderly mother (Gene Smart) constantly teaches life.

Meir walks into every house in the city (literally, she can knock down a door with her foot), and following her, we learn that in Easttown everything is not very well not only for her: teenage pregnancies are more likely the norm, prostitution is a way to make money on a better life or a new dose. The showrunner of the series Brad Ingelsby, better known as the writer (he also wrote the script for “Meir”), specializes in social dramas about the depressed American outback, primarily his native Pennsylvania (here is also the serial Easttown). Heroes of his past films have struggled with addictions (like Ben Affleck’s character in Beyond the Game – formerly a promising baseball player whose career was broken by alcohol addiction) and gave birth to children in adolescence (like the on-screen daughter of Sienna Miller in Woman on Fire. ).

But Ingelsby, along with director Craig Zobel (“The Left Behind” and the scandalous year before last “The Hunt”) are not trying to squeeze a tear out of the viewer. “Meir” is first of all a convincing drama, which gradually unfolds and from series to series more and more captivates the viewer. You can blame the fact that the script has a lot of clichés, and some of Meir’s actions are needed only to stretch this movie for seven hours, but the main character draws everything out.

Meir is a former local legend: 25 years ago, she scored in a decisive game and propelled the local basketball team to the state championship, for which she is sometimes called “Lady Hawk” in bars. And in the present, she is reminded forty times a day that she has a terrible character, she is in a quarrel with half the city and does not part with her vape. The very name Meir – not only an abbreviation for “Marianne”, but also a homonym of the Old English “nightmare” (as in nightmare), “evil spirit that comes in a dream” – hints that from meeting with her, expect trouble.

But this does not change the main thing: Meir from Easttown (or, literally, Meir of Easttown) is a kind of patroness of this backwater, almost a patron saint. Everyone knows her, and she knows everyone – for this she will bother, she will help that person, she will ask him to get out of the way. Everything in the city rests on this unkempt and tired woman who does not at all look like a hero. The invariably frowned and focused face of the main character does not get tired of looking throughout the entire series (and the vicissitudes in her personal life are more interesting than detective intrigue).

This is primarily due to Kate Winslet. Meir of Eesstown, the actress’s first television role in 10 years, was her benefit. Winslet is a big star, the personification of glamor and Hollywood gloss, in the series appears in sweatpants, no makeup or styling. But her gruff, unkempt and straightforward heroine is simultaneously smart, ironic and lively: Meir is as much a milestone in Winslet’s career as Rose from Titanic.

Winslet is by far the main star of the series, but not the only one. Evan Peters plays a charming simpleton (perhaps too simple). Gene Smart seems to be born to be bitchy mothers. Guy Pearce is ideal as a former famous writer forced to leave for the provinces to teach literature (a similar role – Francis Scott Fitzgerald in his worst years – he played in the movie “Genius”).

Another important character of the series is the town itself, a quiet American province with uncomfortable cityscapes and typical suburbs filled with blue. In Easttown (foreign critics have separately noted how the Englishwoman Winslet succeeded in the Pennsylvania accent), everyone is familiar and connected with each other by complex kinship and friendship. The city not only serves as a background – it is also part of the detective intrigue: when each other godfather and matchmaker, motives for murder arise, which are interesting for the audience to unravel.

Easttown is another hole that its inhabitants do not get tired of talking about. But, as has happened with other unremarkable provincial towns like Twin Peaks, if you come here in good company, you will not want to leave.