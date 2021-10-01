the weirdness of the chief scientologist – Rambler / cinema

Today, July 3, is the birthday of one of the highest paid Hollywood actors. For his 59th birthday, Rambler decided to recall the oddities of the world’s chief Scientologist.

Scientology

For several years now, the actor has been fond of Scientology. He is considered the most committed adherent and promoter of the teachings of Ron Hubbard, whom Cruise was fascinated by his first wife, Mimi Rogers, back in 1990. Tom is convinced that he owes Scientology to the unprecedented success and getting rid of dyslexia.

Eternal youth

Throughout his life, the actor has never resorted to plastic surgery, but for his age he looks much younger. Somehow Cruz revealed several of his beauty rituals. For example, he regularly makes masks from bird droppings and rice bran.

Number 33

Tom Cruise was married three times, and with all spouses, namely Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, Katie Holmes, he divorced when they reached 33 years of age. Also, the first Church of Scientology was opened in Phoenix, Arizona, which lies on the 33rd parallel. Some scholars have tried to find a connection between such coincidences, but they never found an explanation.

