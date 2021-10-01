Tikhonov criticized Russian fighters for non-compliance with antiquated rules

The World Freestyle Wrestling Championship will begin in Oslo on October 2, but the first news related to Russian athletes came a day earlier – the national team was taken off the flight at the Amsterdam airport.

According to Metaratings, Russian fighters were not allowed on board the plane because of the removed medical masks.

The chronology of events was told by the head coach of the Russian national freestyle wrestling team Dzambolat Tedeev.

“The police said that half of our athletes just come out. What is the problem and what they want, they did not explain. We didn’t even understand them. There was a journalist among us who understood. We were told to give passports. The guys gave them, they were taken out, I also went out to them. After that, they began to explain to us that the mask had allegedly been lowered, because of this they asked to leave.

The incident took place out of the blue, for no reason. All the locals were without masks at all. And we were presented with such demands, and we were forced to obey, because we are law-abiding people.

What could we do? We stayed there. After that we took new tickets and just landed at the Oslo airport, ”the Match TV mentor quotes.

Note that the list of participants in the World Championship includes two-time Olympic champion Abdulrashid Sadulayev, bronze medalist of the Olympic Games-2020 Artur Naifonov, as well as the reigning European champion Abasgadzhi Magomedov.

President of the Russian Wrestling Federation (FSBR) Mikhail Mamiashvili said that he was aware of the situation.

“I have been in Oslo for 24 hours, we have a big meeting in the federation. I know that those who were taken off the plane fly to Oslo in the morning. I know about it from the words of the head coach, “- quotes the words of the President of the FSBR” Match TV “.

2006 Olympic champion Svetlana Zhurova, in an interview with Sport-Express, expressed dissatisfaction with the behavior of the Russian delegation.

“There is no need to freak out and be indignant here. Let’s be honest, even in Russia not every person wears a mask. There are rules, in Europe they are very strict. We know these rules in advance and must abide by them. There is no politics here.

What’s the problem – putting on a mask and flying? Moreover, you are an athlete and you fly to competitions. You must be the first to obey all antiquated rules. They are made for your own safety!

Otherwise, it’s just carelessness, ”summed up Zhurova.

The incident at the Amsterdam airport could play a cruel joke on the Russian fighters. Before the team left for Norway on another flight, the athletes, along with the head coach, had to spend the night right on the seats in the waiting room.

All this time, journalist Vyacheslav Abdusalamov was next to the national team, who recorded a short interview with the coach after the incident.

“This is definitely an order, but it’s not clear whose. In my opinion, this is an order of our opponents. The worse the conditions are created for us, the more we get stronger. We will fight even better and disappoint our rivals, ”said the coach of the national team Dzambolat Tedeev.

The four-time Olympic champion Alexander Tikhonov reacted to the incident, accusing the athletes of non-compliance with the established rules.

“I will say this: all because of our slovenliness. Masks are supposed to be – put on! Do not break it yourself, do not give a reason.

We are not liked due to the fact that we have more than two thousand doping violations. Put on masks, gouge, do not break – and no one will pick on. There is no lack of discipline, decency, patriotism. Put on a mask, ”said Tikhonov.

The famous biathlete noted that Russian athletes themselves give a reason to speak about themselves in a negative way.

“We are used to pointing the finger, but we are breaking it ourselves. Someone arranged a serious analysis, in the State Duma dealt with those who cannot pass the doping law? So what can we talk about? We’re just gouging.

If even one mask was not put on, ours were already to blame. They had to come with a smile and do everything right, as representatives of a former great sports power, “Tikhonov concluded in a commentary to !.