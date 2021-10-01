Together again? New photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appeared on the web

PageSix has published a selection of photos of Ben Affleck getting out of Jennifer Lopez’s car. Sources say the artists are spending time together again, but without the romantic overtones: “They’re just friends. They never stopped being. ”

Affleck and Lopez were spotted at a meeting on April 22, 28 and 29. According to insiders, Lopez’s car came for Affleck and took the actor back a few hours after being together at her house.

At the end of March, Lopez broke up with her husband Alex Rodriguez – the couple had been together for 10 years. The actress recently returned from the Dominican Republic, where she starred in the comedy Airplane Wedding with Josh Duhamel.

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 and parted ways in early 2004. Lopez blamed Affleck’s departure as the cause of her “first broken heart.” The actors starred together in the melodramas “Gigli” and “Jersey Girl” and bore the nickname Bennifer.

In January of this year, Affleck parted ways with actress Ana de Armas. In early 2022, with their participation, the thriller Deep Waters is to be released. He also has three children from his marriage to Jennifer Garner (divorced in 2017).

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hanging out after Alex Rodriguez split https://t.co/FXT9eJ8zE4 pic.twitter.com/TnDxZHNWD5 – Page Six (@PageSix) April 30, 2021

Source: PageSix