Tom Cruise first came out with a new lover – photo

Tom Cruise tries to hide his personal life from strangers. But it has long been leaked to the press that he is dating Mission: Impossible 7 co-star Hayley Atwell. And the other day, the guesses were confirmed.

59-year-old Tom Cruise and 39-year-old Hayley Atwell were quite at ease and did not betray their feelings in any way. But in itself, the joint appearance of the couple left the fans in no doubt: there is something between the actors. The actor chose a dark blue classic suit for the match. And the actress put on an airy colorful dress and a milky-colored raincoat. In her hands she was holding a bright red handbag, and on her feet she put shoes to match her.

Tom Cruise’s new girlfriend Haley (photo: Getty Images; instagram screen / peggycarter1945)

By the way, this is Tom Cruise’s first serious relationship after breaking up with Katie Holmes, who gave birth to his daughter Suri. But Hayley has not yet been married. The girl was credited with relationships with Evan Jones, Paul Wilson and screenwriter Stephen Merchant. But she herself diligently hid them. In an interview, she admitted that her relationship most often lasts about two years. An affair with ex-husband Nicole Kidman started on the set of Mission Impossible 7.