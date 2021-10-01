Tom Cruise’s front tooth was accidentally knocked out

The documentary series “Gossip”, which aired on the American cable television station Showtime, revealed unknown details of the life of “Mission: Impossible” star Tom Cruise. In an interview that the authors of the series took with Cole Allan, the former editor-in-chief of the New York Post, it turned out that a few years ago, when Cruise was still dating Katie Holmes, the actor lost one tooth.

Cruise and Holmes had just moved to Brooklyn and were trying to make a name for themselves in New York. In order not to get on the pages of the Page Six tabloid, which was owned by the New York Post, Cruise arranged to meet with Allan at the Circo restaurant located on 54th Street. According to the journalist, they settled down at a corner table, and then Cruz ordered a bottle of wine. A few minutes later, a tooth suddenly fell out of the actor’s mouth onto the tablecloth. There was an awkward pause. According to Allan, Cruz was initially unable to find the missing tooth, but with his help an important detail of the actor’s image was found.

Cruz put the prosthesis in place, and then told how he lost a tooth. As it turned out, a few days before the meeting, Tom Cruise was playing at home with his children Isabella and Connor – and one of them accidentally punched him in the face. As Cole Allan explained, Cruz very much asked not to tell anyone anything about what happened. However, Caul didn’t obey and retold the story to New York Post columnist Cindy Adams. As a result, together they decided not to give a course to the material.