Tom Hanks, Dog and Robot Travel Through a Post-Apocalyptic World in Finch Trailer (Video)

Three years ago “Venom” earned a colossal amount of money at the box office, but at the same time, by and large, disappointed – critics were furious with the film’s excessive fooling around, fans were unhappy with the children’s rating and a completely frivolous approach to the history of one of the classic antiheroes of Spider-Man. There were only a few who saw their certain comedic charm in such an interpretation of a comic book character – well, how could you watch Tom Hardy bathing in an aquarium with a lobster without a smile? The sequel changed the director: in place of Ruben Fleischer came Andy Sirkis, who seems to know a lot more from his own experience about comics and monsters with a split personality. As a result, the second “Venom” turned out very much in the spirit of the first, but it is perceived somewhat differently: as a full-fledged comedy benefit performance Tom Hardywhere bad taste and a parade of frivolous stupidity are the main guarantee of the sequel’s charm. Continuation of the review.

“Draw”, debut picture Lena Lansky, an example of not particularly revered by the mass Russian audience, but an extremely necessary conscious social cinema. The picture successfully evokes associations with the works of Alexei Balabanov – especially since the production was carried out by Sergei Selyanov’s company “STV”, which presented us with “Brother”, “War”, “Cargo 200” and other significant works of the main Russian director of the nineties and zero. Continuation of the review.

The first full-length feature film in Sokurov’s workshop was Kira Kovalenko’s drama Sofichka. Five years later, her second painting is “Unclenching his fists” – Takes the main prize in the second most important section of the Cannes Film Festival “Special Look”. Is this not a success? The events of the tape unfold in a small village in North Ossetia, where the main character Ada (Milana Aguzarova, who first appears on the screen, like all the other actors in the film) lives with the strict father Zaur (Alik Karaev) and Dakko’s infantile younger brother (Khetag Bibilov). Ada is already an almost adult girl, whose prospects in the mining village are not at all bright. She suffocates in the cramped Caucasian mountains, suffocates in the overprotection of her father, who constantly locks the front door with a key, suffocates from the fact that her youth is wasted. She dreams of running away and living a different life – as did her older brother Akim (Soslan Khugaev), who left for Rostov. With the return of Akim, Ada realizes that only with his help will the girl be able to finally get rid of all the shackles. Continuation of the review.

“Titan” is undoubtedly a grassroots cinema, woven in the territory of minority, micropoetics and micropolitics, and therefore its choice as a winner is a mistake, a failure, an aching displacement, as well as an unexpected leak of results by Spike Lee, which he himself seems to regret … Such an outrageous movie does not win in Cannes, but causes outrage in the audience and the need to call an ambulance for some viewers (as was the case with a number of shows by Gaspard Noé). Continuation of the review.

They say the operator is the director’s eyes. In fact, he is also one of those who come into closest contact with cinematic matter, refracting it with the help of lenses, compositions and shooting methods. Some cameramen blindly obey the directors’ instructions, others take an active part in the creative process, but it is unlikely that at least one of them did not become blinded by this bewitching magic of cinema, being in the immediate vicinity of it for so long, and did not dream of filming something of his own. Operator Roman Vasyanov, gained experience both in American filmmaking (on the films of David Eyre) and in Russian (from Valery Todorovsky), still had the courage to sit in the director’s chair himself, and even turn to rather difficult material as a debut film – to the film adaptation of the novel Alexey Ivanov “Dorm-on-the-Blood”. Continuation of the review.

