TOP 5 facts about the movie “Double” with Will Smith

At one point, the main character becomes the target of a mysterious agent who knows his every step in advance. How Henry Brogan will fight his young clone – watch this Sunday at 18:00.

1. Will Smith’s fans should like this film doubly, because the actor plays two main characters at once – a 51-year-old hitman and a 23-year-old mercenary. True, young Smith is his digital copy.

2. The first script for The Double was sold to Disney Studios in 1997. The film premiered 22 years later! The main role was then considered by the real legends of Hollywood: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Clint Eastwood and Sean Connery. But the start of filming was constantly postponed. The official version is that in the 90s, computer effects did not allow creating a high-quality digital copy of the hero. The film was regularly rewritten and supplemented.

3. The clone is a digital character, but Will Smith did the entire acting. Every emotion played out, blow, tear is a real Smith.

The actor recalls:

I looked at myself at the age of 23, as if someone took away my past years. From a cinematic point of view, this is amazing. This will fundamentally change how films are made and how films are viewed.

4. During the filming, a new term was coined – “bike-fu”. The filmmakers took full advantage of new technology for a motorcycle chase scene in Cartagena, where Henry Brogan and his clone use motorcycles as weapons against each other.

5. Danny’s spy is a fighting friend of Henry Brogan Sr. At first, the authors wanted her to have a love line with the main character. But during the constant revisions of the plot, the idea was abandoned.

