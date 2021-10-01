trainer J. Lo told how to do it right at home

If your attempts to get into the sport regime still haven’t been successful, try one of Jennifer Lopez’s workouts, which was specially developed for her by trainer David Kirsch. According to him, after such a set of exercises you will not have a chance – you will fall in love with sports and your figure will thank you.

Photo: Instagram / @jlo

The first step is to prepare a large fitness ball, dumbbells and a belt. It is important to perform all the exercises for 1 minute, if you need to alternate sides, then allocate 30 seconds for each.

1. Sumo squats with a ball

Stand straight with your legs apart so that they are slightly wider than your shoulders. Sit down with the ball straight in front of you. With this exercise, you will pump the inner thighs, abs and buttocks.

2. Reverse lunges

Photo: Instagram / @ zosia.ia

Take a step back with one leg and bend it so that its knee almost touches the ground. The front knee should be parallel to the ground. Keep your ankle and knee in line to avoid injury.

3. Plank on the fitball

Photo: Instagram / @elenalyahova_fitness

Put the fitball in front of you, stand on the bar and at the same time hold on to it for 30 seconds. In the process of doing this exercise, you will feel how your abs are “burning”.

4. Raising arms with dumbbells

Using dumbbells, stand in a plank position and, bending at the elbow, raise your left hand up, and then stretch it back. Do 10 reps for each arm.

5. Tapping on the shoulder

Photo: Instagram / @fitpalmbeach

In the plank position, tighten your hips, lean on one hand, and try to pat yourself on the opposite shoulder with the other.

6. Side bar

Photo: Instagram / @ sashulia1

Place your weight on the forearm of one hand while keeping your hips high. Raise your opposite hand up and place it on your head. Repeat the exercise for each side.

7. Overhead kicks

Photo: Instagram / @ studiopilates365

Keep your arms straight above your head and feet shoulder-width apart, and raise and lower the ball over your head, sometimes on the right or on the left.

8. Rotation of the body using the tape

Photo: Instagram / @rejerfit

Put the tape on your legs and bend them at the knees. Lock in. Straighten your arms and rotate your body clockwise and counterclockwise.

9. Squats

Photo: Instagram / @_sports_elastic_bands

Keep the tape on your hands straight in front of you. Squat down, then get up. Repeat at least 10 times.

10. Rotations of the hands with the tape over the head

Photo: Instagram / @_sports_elastic_bands

In a sitting or standing position, raise your arms with the tape up and back a little, and then make a circular motion above your head.

Photo: Instagram / @jlo

After the first workout, you will notice how the whole body will tighten. Repeat this set of exercises two or three times a week, and in a month you will see the cherished cubes on the press.