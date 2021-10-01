Tyler’s creator apologizes to Selena Gomez for Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez poses on the red carpet. (Photo: Reuters / Mario Anzoni)

Tyler, the creator, has publicly apologized to Selena Gomez – throughout the song.

Rapper “EARFQUAKE” has released his new album Call me if you lose On Friday, June 25th, he revealed his feelings for 13 reasons why Producer of his new song “Al Bayan”.

Tyler rap on the track: “I was a teenager, I tweeted madly to Selena / I didn’t mean to hurt her, I’m sorry when I saw her / When I tried to fuck Bieber, Just-in.”

In 2010 and 2011 artist Posting sexually explicit tweets and comments About Gomez on social media. Tyler was then 19 years old, and Gomez – 18. Justin Bieber, with whom Tyler was a friend.

In a 2013 interview with Power 106, Tyler, the creator (née Tyler Gregory Okonma), hinted that their drama isn’t over on social media and that the alleged beef has something to do with Tyler’s friendship with Bieber.

“I’m going to fuck Selena Gomez like there’s no tomorrow,” he said on a radio show. “We really don’t get along. She doesn’t like me. We don’t love each other. ” Because I start with Justin like it’s my home daughter. She is always angry. you hate me? “

Tyler has been a controversial figure in music over the years. was an artist Swipe to use insults gay people Besides sharing what many see as misogynistic views of his work.

he Let’s talk about the controversy in the NME In 2011, he told the publication: “I am not anti-gay. I just think that “fuck” hits and hurts people. Bey. And gay simply means that you are stupid. you know, don’t think about it, we’re just children. We don’t think about this shit. But I don’t hate gays. I do not want anyone to think that I am a gay disabled person. “

But later, some suggested that Tyler was a member of the same LGBT community. In 2015, he previously tweeted Try to get out of the closet But this “nobody cares.” Fans were also unsure if they should be serious about lyrics hinting at his sexual orientation, such as his 2017 song “I Ain’t Got Time,” in which he raps: “I’ve been kissing white guys since 2004 “.

One thing’s for sure: Tyler’s lyrics will always come as a surprise, whether they’re in his music or not.

So far, Gomez has yet to respond to Tyler’s apology.

