UEFA odds table: Zenit and Spartak score points for Russia, unlike Lokomotiv

It has been a great week for our clubs in European competition. By Russian standards, she is simply outstanding. We saw the first victories of the season in the main stage of the European competition. The Champions League match won by Zenit brought Russia +0,400 to the rating. The same amount was given by Spartak’s victory in the Europa League.

If you look at the closest competitors in the UEFA coefficients table, then at the end of the week it turned out beautifully:

8. Austria: +0.600

9. Scotland: +0

10.Russia: +0.800

11.Ukraine: +0.200

There are still four clubs from Austria:

Champions League. Red Bull Salzburg – Lille – 2: 1

LE. “Shturm” – PSV – 1: 4

LE. West Ham – Rapid – 2: 0

OK. LASK – Maccabi T-A – 1: 1.

Scotland has only two teams left:

LE. Sparta – Glasgow Rangers – 1: 0

LE. Celtic – Bayer – 0: 4.

Ukraine has three teams:

Champions League. Shakhtar – Inter – 0: 0

Champions League. Bayern – Dynamo C – 5: 0

LE. Zorya – Roma – 0: 3.

As a result, Russia even surpassed Scotland, climbing to ninth place. Although this position does not differ much from the 10th position in terms of the clubs’ applications to the European cups (only the second team of the country will need to go through one qualifying round less).

UEFA odds table (complete)…

Our clubs started to score points at an important moment. After Shakhtar survived the match against Inter, we were close to a historic fall. By Wednesday morning, Ukraine was one victory away from us. If our clubs lost, and Zorya or Dynamo Kiev won, then Russia would have dropped to 11th place.

This is not a catastrophe because we would have let Ukraine go ahead (although some deputies would probably have gone into a rage). The fact is that, starting from the 11th line, the champion of the country is not guaranteed a place in the Champions League group. Although there are small nuances that we wrote about here.

For almost two years (643 days) we have not had such a successful European Cup week. In November 2019, Zenit defeated Lyon (2: 0), Krasnodar defeated Basel (1: 0), and CSKA drew with Ludogorets. True, then none of our teams made it to the Eurospring. And now there is a high probability that at least someone will be able to play longer. Moreover, now the third place in the Europa League gives a ticket to the League of Conferences.