US Women’s Football League games canceled due to sex scandal

The National Women’s Football League (NWSL) has announced the cancellation of matches this weekend due to a sex scandal involving former North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley.

On September 30, North Carolina Courage fired Riley after several soccer players accused him of sexual assault. The athletes stated that the 58-year-old coach forced them to have sex during his tenure in several leagues and teams since 2010.

“This week and most of this season has been incredibly traumatic for our players and staff, and I take full responsibility for the role I have played. I’m so sorry that so many people are in pain. Recognizing this injury, we decided not to take to the pitch this weekend to give everyone some time to think. Ordinary business does not concern us now.

Our entire league has a lot to do to heal, and our players deserve much better. We made this decision in cooperation with our players association, and this pause will be the first step as we collectively work to transform the culture of the league, which is long overdue, – said the NWSL commissioner Lisa Byrd, whose words are quoted by the organization’s website.

– A safe working environment is a top priority for the league and its collective responsibility. The League has a comprehensive anti-harassment / discrimination policy. The NWSL has mandated league staff and teams that regularly interact with players to participate in American Center for Safe Sports training, and additionally mandates background checks and additional screening.

We are introducing a new anonymous reporting process whereby players, teams and league staff can report issuesthat will be promptly investigated. We ask our players and everyone associated with the league to let us know about their concerns as we continue to create a safe, positive and respectful environment in our league for our players, clubs, staff and fans, ”added Byrd.