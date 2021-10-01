Viktor Kozlov told how Salavat will try to beat Siberia

Salavat Yulaev coach Victor Kozlov told about the state of the team before the match with Siberia.

– How is the state of the team before the game?

– Yesterday we had a day of active recovery: ice at will, exercises with a barbell in the gym. Today a new battle and a new challenge await us.

– A few words about the opponent, who plays very well in defense …

– A dangerous opponent. We watched their games, they play very well and in an organized way in defense and are dangerous counterattacking. Plus, the goalkeeper is doing well now.

– Will the motivation of our team before the game with an opponent who is at the bottom of the table become a problem?

– The problem of motivation? A wounded beast is always dangerous. Siberia are now in such a situation that they have nowhere to retreat, and the guys go to every game as if they were the last fight. I don’t think there will be any problem with motivation.

– How are we going to outplay Siberia?

– Through team action. In the attack zone, you need to play sharper, the attackers must climb on a nickle. “Siberia” plays well in front of the goal and does not let the rival, so the forwards must be aggressive, – the official website of “Salavat” reports Kozlov as saying.

